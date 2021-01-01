Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine NADOLSKI
Ajouter
Sandrine NADOLSKI
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Dcns
- Planification
Paris
2002 - maintenant
Formations
IUT DE BETHUNE
Bethune
1991 - 1994
Lycée Lazare Carnot
Arras
1989 - 1991
bac F3
Réseau
Damien MASSICOT
Franck ANNAVAL
Frédéric BERGAMINI
Frédéric LEBLOND
Olivier BREUIL
Pascal LE CORRE
Philippe LAVIELLE
Romain HOUGUET
Sophie LE NEINDRE
Stéphane DEVOYON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z