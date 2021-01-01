Menu

Sandrine PIERRON

Puteaux

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saint-Cyr-l'École

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Marsh SA - Client Advisor - Political Risk

    Puteaux 2008 - maintenant

  • Sodexo Amecaa - Legal Advisor International Contract

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2006 - 2008

  • Saipem sa (Ex Bouygues Offshore) - Financial Risk Analyst / Legal Advisor

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2002 - 2006

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :