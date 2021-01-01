Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine PIERRON
Ajouter
Sandrine PIERRON
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Saint-Cyr-l'École
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Marsh SA
- Client Advisor - Political Risk
Puteaux
2008 - maintenant
Sodexo Amecaa
- Legal Advisor International Contract
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2006 - 2008
Saipem sa (Ex Bouygues Offshore)
- Financial Risk Analyst / Legal Advisor
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2002 - 2006
Formations
Institut Supérieur Du Commerce ISC
Paris
2000 - 2001
MBA Finance, Trésorerie et Ingénierie Financière
Réseau
Arnaud MALISZEWSKI
David RIBOT
Esthel CLAUZE - LAZARE
Florie ROQUET
Pascal DEWAILLY
Sarah GHOZZI
Stanislas CHAPRON
Thomas GRAIFF
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z