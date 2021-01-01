Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine POULAIN
Ajouter
Sandrine POULAIN
NIORT
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Niort
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IMA (inter mutuelles assistance)
- Responsable de projets
2010 - maintenant
responsable du domaine fonctionnel compta/finance.
TRITEM
- Chef de projet - en mission à la MACIF, DIT
2010 - maintenant
BNP PARIBAS securities services
- Project manager
Pantin
2004 - 2010
team management,
projects management,
in charge of 5 applications (custody and settlement functionnalities) running in production on european markets.
BNP PARIBAS securities services
- IT analyst
Pantin
2000 - 2003
Formations
Université Rennes 1
Rennes
1993 - 1999
Lycée Anne De Bretagne
Rennes
1991 - 1993
bac C
Réseau
Christophe HEULIN
Damien RATEZ
Daniel PEDEMAY
David MARTINEAU
Dominique BIRARD
Guyomard BRUNO
Joël LAPEYROLERIE
Julien OLIVER
Patrick BÉGOUT
Vincent ETINOF
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z