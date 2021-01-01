Retail
Sandrine QUILAN
Sandrine QUILAN
MONTAIGU
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Communauté Hospitalière du Jura Sud
- Ingénieur biomédical, coordonnateur de plateforme logistique
2012 - maintenant
Centre Hospitalier Lons le Saunier
- Ingénieur biomédical
2001 - 2009
Centre Hospitalier René Dubos - Pontoise
- Ingénieur biomédical - électricité - sécurité incendie
1992 - 2001
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De L'Electronique Et De Ses Applications ENSEA
Cergy Pontoise
1988 - 1991
Option MIB (Mesures et Instrumentation Biomédicale)
Institut Polytechnique Des Sciences Avancées
Ivry Sur Seine
1986 - 1989
Lycée Newton Enrea
Clichy
1983 - 1986
Electronique
Réseau
Anthony AKIN
Beatrice DECHAUME
Christophe LE VAILLANT
Jean-Michel BARRASSET
Laurent GENEVOIS
Pascal GUYARD
Pascal QUILAN
Philippe CASTAN
