Sandrine RIVAL
Sandrine RIVAL
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
M comme Mutuelle
- Chargée d'instances
LILLE
2013 - maintenant
Humanis
- Chargée d'instances
2012 - 2012
Casino de Montréal
- Gestionnaire RH
2010 - 2010
France Télévisions
- Gestionnaire financière
Paris
2008 - 2010
Sanofi-aventis R&D
- Assistante RH
2006 - 2008
Formations
CNAM Montpellier
Montpellier
2010 - 2011
Licence RH
ICOGES
Paris
2006 - 2008
BTS assistant de direction
Réseau
Aurore RYCKEBUSCH
Christophe BEAUPOIL
Claudia RANDRIAMAROZAKA
Franck MARÉCAUX
Helene HOTRIQUE
Mickaël MARCY
Sandrine BRICOUT
Sandrine DECROIX
Sophie SAMSON
Thomas CARBONNEAUX
