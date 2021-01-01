Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine SALOMON
Ajouter
Sandrine SALOMON
ZÜRICH
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Helvetia Assurances
- Responsable contrôle de gestion
2009 - maintenant
Allianz Global Corporate & Specialties
- Responsable Reporting
2008 - 2009
Dalet
- Controleur de gestion groupe
Levallois-Perret
2007 - 2008
Information Builders
- Responsable des opérations
Puteaux
2003 - 2007
Formations
IUT De Sceaux - Université Paris Sud 11
Sceaux
2006 - 2007
DUGFM
préparation au DECF
Euromed Marseille Ecole De Management
Marseille
2000 - 2001
Master in International Business
Master in International Business
University Of Newcastle Upon Tyne (Newcastle Upon Tyne)
Newcastle Upon Tyne
2000 - 2001
International business
Euromed Marseille Ecole De Management (Marseille)
Marseille
1998 - 2002
dplome d'Ecole de Commerce
Réseau
Anne-Sophie LE ROQUAIS
Carole JAFFRE
Martin SIGNER
Patrice BOUVET
Patrick CHAMPY
Qing LIU
Sandrine LESCONNEC
Stéphane POUILLE
Sylvie SEYLLER
Thierry ROUSSIGNOL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z