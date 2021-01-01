Retail
Sandrine THÉARD
Sandrine THÉARD
MONTRÉAL
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Recrutement
Formation
Conseil
Ressources humaines
Sourcing
Entreprises
La Source Humaine, Montréal, Canada
- Human Resources Consultant
2002 - maintenant
Recruitement - Sourcing - Head Hunting
Outsourcing
Mandates in pharmaceutical industry, such as Pfizer, Wyeth, Sandoz...
Telus Mobility
- Recruitment consultant
2000 - 2002
Quantum Management Services, Ltd
- Placement Director
1997 - 2000
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Paris - Ecole Europe Affaires Ecole de Direction d'Entreprises de Paris
Paris
1991 - 1995
Lycée Ste Geneviève
Rennes
1987 - 1991
Réseau
Brigitte LECLERC
Jacques FROISSANT
Laura BOQUET
Marielle CORMOULS-HOULÈS
Matthieu ORTOLAN
Melissande DEXTRAS
Slim BR
Vincent STANISLAWIAK
