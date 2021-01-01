Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine VINAY
Ajouter
Sandrine VINAY
Saint-Priest France
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
RENAULT TRUCKS
- CHEF DE PROJET REDUCTION DES COUTS PRODUITS
Saint-Priest France
maintenant
VOLVO TRUCKS NORTH AMERICA
- ACHETEUR SENIOR - Greensboro, NC -USA
Saint Priest
2007 - 2004
NOVA BUS GROUPE AB VOLVO
- CHEF DU SERVICE ACHATS - Montréal, QC - Canada
2007 - 2009
AB VOLVO
- ACHETEUR SENIOR France / Suède
2000 - 2004
RADIALL
- ACHETEUR INDUSTRIEL
ROSNY SOUS BOIS
1998 - 2000
Formations
IAE (Grenoble)
Grenoble
1997 - 1998
DESMA: DESS Management de la fonction Achats
Lycée Arbez Carme
Bellignat
1988 - 1989
Licence en Gestion Productique Plastique
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
1985 - 1987
DUT en Génie Mécanique et Productique
Lycée Auguste Et Louis Lumiere
Lyon
1983 - 1985
Bac C Mathématiques / Physique
Réseau
Céline AVOT PLATRE
Christophe SOULIER
Ducreux CHRISTOPHE
François LAUTEL
Geoffrey VIERNE
Nathalie VIDAL
Odile GERAND
Pierre ROSTAING
Rémi LOPEZ
Simon YVES
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z