Menu

Sandrine VINAY

Saint-Priest France

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • RENAULT TRUCKS - CHEF DE PROJET REDUCTION DES COUTS PRODUITS

    Saint-Priest France maintenant

  • VOLVO TRUCKS NORTH AMERICA - ACHETEUR SENIOR - Greensboro, NC -USA

    Saint Priest 2007 - 2004

  • NOVA BUS GROUPE AB VOLVO - CHEF DU SERVICE ACHATS - Montréal, QC - Canada

    2007 - 2009

  • AB VOLVO - ACHETEUR SENIOR France / Suède

    2000 - 2004

  • RADIALL - ACHETEUR INDUSTRIEL

    ROSNY SOUS BOIS 1998 - 2000

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :