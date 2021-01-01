Menu

Sanjay GODABANAHAL (SANJAY)

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Marketing automation
Hubspot
Digital marketing
Project management
Time Management
Microsoft Office
Adobe Creative Suite
Salesforce
Google analytics
Wordpress
CRM
Campaign management

  • Global Editors Network - Marketing Manager

    2018 - 2019 • Gained key ROI metrics and boosted sales through the design and implementation of marketing strategies for media innovation initiatives
    • Created and deployed email marketing campaigns reaching customers over 60 countries (workflows, landing pages, A/B testing)
    • Led marketing database growth and managed the CRM (Salesforce)
    • Evaluated buyer’s persona, re-strategized, and oversaw targeting, segmenting, and positioning
    • Crafted social media strategies and updated the content on Facebook and LinkedIn
    • Reported weekly to CEO and team leads on KPIs and submitted monthly and annual marketing reports
    • Produced visual contents (promotional videos, banners) for email campaigns, social media and blogs
    • Established cross-promotional partnerships with international media associations, and industry leaders
    • Carried out a competitor and trend analysis to discover new marketing opportunities
    • Managed the company’s websites (WordPress), monitored and analyzed performance

  • Bentley Systems - Sales and Education Specialist

    Marketing | Courbevoie 2017 - 2018 • Designed and executed targeted campaigns via our marketing automation system HubSpot (emailing, workflows)
    • Managed prospective customers through lead generation activities (outbound campaigns)
    • Assisted with database enrichment and researched potential prospects in order to create sales and education opportunities
    • Carried out sales data analysis, generated dashboards, and formulated reports

  • Ratp Dev - Marketing Assistant

    Paris 2017 - 2017 • Applied market research and analysis to identify opportunities for growth
    • Collaborated in the planning and execution of B2B marketing campaigns

  • M&M equipments pvt ltd - Engineer - Production Planning

    Bengaluru 2014 - 2015 • Held a client-facing role, dealing with customers in the steel, cement and coal industries in a professional and helpful manner at all times
    • Undertook responsibility for supplier management, production planning and scheduling to ensure the seamless flow of raw materials
    • Resolved any operational errors in the production line calmly and effectively
    • Thoroughly checked new products for manufacturability and suitability for mass production

