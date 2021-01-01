Sanjay GODABANAHAL (SANJAY)

Mes compétences :
Marketing automation
Hubspot
Digital marketing
Project management
Time Management
Microsoft Office
Adobe Creative Suite
Salesforce
Google analytics
Wordpress
CRM
Campaign management
Entreprises
Global Editors Network
- Marketing Manager
2018 - 2019• Gained key ROI metrics and boosted sales through the design and implementation of marketing strategies for media innovation initiatives
• Created and deployed email marketing campaigns reaching customers over 60 countries (workflows, landing pages, A/B testing)
• Led marketing database growth and managed the CRM (Salesforce)
• Evaluated buyer’s persona, re-strategized, and oversaw targeting, segmenting, and positioning
• Crafted social media strategies and updated the content on Facebook and LinkedIn
• Reported weekly to CEO and team leads on KPIs and submitted monthly and annual marketing reports
• Produced visual contents (promotional videos, banners) for email campaigns, social media and blogs
• Established cross-promotional partnerships with international media associations, and industry leaders
• Carried out a competitor and trend analysis to discover new marketing opportunities
• Managed the company’s websites (WordPress), monitored and analyzed performance
Bentley Systems
- Sales and Education Specialist
Marketing | Courbevoie2017 - 2018• Designed and executed targeted campaigns via our marketing automation system HubSpot (emailing, workflows)
• Managed prospective customers through lead generation activities (outbound campaigns)
• Assisted with database enrichment and researched potential prospects in order to create sales and education opportunities
• Carried out sales data analysis, generated dashboards, and formulated reports
Ratp Dev
- Marketing Assistant
Paris2017 - 2017• Applied market research and analysis to identify opportunities for growth
• Collaborated in the planning and execution of B2B marketing campaigns
M&M equipments pvt ltd
- Engineer - Production Planning
Bengaluru2014 - 2015• Held a client-facing role, dealing with customers in the steel, cement and coal industries in a professional and helpful manner at all times
• Undertook responsibility for supplier management, production planning and scheduling to ensure the seamless flow of raw materials
• Resolved any operational errors in the production line calmly and effectively
• Thoroughly checked new products for manufacturability and suitability for mass production