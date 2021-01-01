Sara RECHER

-
Intuitive Surgical
- Service Contracts Specialist
Aubonne
2020 - maintenant
-
Intuitive Surgical
- Contract Administration Coordinator
Aubonne
2018 - 2020
-
Haemonetics
- Customer and Sales Support Specialist
Signy
2015 - 2018
-
Jaeger-LeCoultre
- Export Sales Coordinator
2013 - 2015
-
Wilkhahn
- Chargée de Logistique et ADV
2012 - 2013
-
Villeroy & Boch
- Assistante chef de marché - Département Promotions & Incentives
Paris
2009 - 2011
Apprentissage
-
Dipol SA
- Chargée d'appels d'offres
2007 - 2008
Apprentissage
-
Ag2r La Mondiale
- Conseillère clientèle aux particuliers
2005 - 2007
Apprentissage