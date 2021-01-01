Sayan Bhattacharya is Director of Global Shared Services for MSH Group's footprint across North America, Latin America & Asia where it delivers talent acquisition, outsourcing & management consulting solutions to its enterprise customer base. Sayan's team oversees the Application Development, Infrastructure & Operations, Back Office Services, Business Process Engineering, Market Intelligence & Research and Project Management functions across our portfolio organizations. Sayan is also currently leading MSH's Asia operation as Interim General Manager. Previous to joining MSH Group in 2012, Sayan served in progressive leadership roles with global technology leaders such as Infosys Technologies Limited and Tata Consultancy Services. Sayan is an International MBA graduate from NEOMA Business School in France with specialization in Strategy and Marketing.



About MSH :

MSH Group is a global talent acquisition, outsourcing & management consulting firm at the forefront of Human Resources and Information Technology with a footprint across the US, Latin America and India spanning nearly 35+ markets and 3 continents. A few representative clients include PepsiCo, Stanley Black & Decker, Ingersoll Rand, YUM! Brands, AT&T, Vonage, PGA Tour, amongst many other global brands. MSH believes in diversity, talent & leadership as the key tools for success.



Mes compétences :

Recruitment & Staffing

Financial management

Business analysis

Thought Leader

Business Development

Market intelligence

Delivery Management

Entrepreneurship

Technology Management

Cross Functional Team Leadership

Business intelligence