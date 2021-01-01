Menu

Sayan BHATTACHARYA

Ft.Lauderdale

Sayan Bhattacharya is Director of Global Shared Services for MSH Group's footprint across North America, Latin America & Asia where it delivers talent acquisition, outsourcing & management consulting solutions to its enterprise customer base. Sayan's team oversees the Application Development, Infrastructure & Operations, Back Office Services, Business Process Engineering, Market Intelligence & Research and Project Management functions across our portfolio organizations. Sayan is also currently leading MSH's Asia operation as Interim General Manager. Previous to joining MSH Group in 2012, Sayan served in progressive leadership roles with global technology leaders such as Infosys Technologies Limited and Tata Consultancy Services. Sayan is an International MBA graduate from NEOMA Business School in France with specialization in Strategy and Marketing.

MSH Group is a global talent acquisition, outsourcing & management consulting firm at the forefront of Human Resources and Information Technology with a footprint across the US, Latin America and India spanning nearly 35+ markets and 3 continents. A few representative clients include PepsiCo, Stanley Black & Decker, Ingersoll Rand, YUM! Brands, AT&T, Vonage, PGA Tour, amongst many other global brands. MSH believes in diversity, talent & leadership as the key tools for success.

Recruitment & Staffing
Financial management
Business analysis
Thought Leader
Business Development
Market intelligence
Delivery Management
Entrepreneurship
Technology Management
Cross Functional Team Leadership
Business intelligence

  • MSH Group - Managing Director | India

    Ft.Lauderdale 2017 - maintenant

  • MSH Group - Director, Global Shared Services

    Ft.Lauderdale 2013 - maintenant

  • MSH Group - Regional Manager, India

    Ft.Lauderdale 2012 - 2013 - Start-up Activity
    - Business Development
    - Delivery
    - Thought Leadership
    - Practice Management & Development

  • MSH Group - Market Research Analyst

    Ft.Lauderdale 2012 - 2012 - Market Research
    - Sales Planning
    - Support BD Team with Market Insights
    - Support SPM Team

  • Tata Consultancy Services - Assistant Systems Engineer

    Puteaux 2007 - 2010 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) is an Indian IT services, business solutions and outsourcing company headquartered in Mumbai, India. TCS is the largest provider of information technology in Asia and second largest provider of business process outsourcing services in India.TCS has offices in 47 countries with more than 142 branches across the globe.


    >> Played roles such as Developer, Release Manager, Technical Lead,
    System/Business Analyst

  • Infosys Technologies Limited - Software Engineer

    Roissy en France 2005 - 2007 Infosys Technologies Limited is a global technology services company headquartered in Bengaluru (Bangalore), India. Infosys is one of the largest IT companies in India with 127,779 employees as of 2010.It has offices in 33 countries and development centres in India, China, Australia, UK, Canada and Japan The company offers software products for the banking industry and business process management services also provides end-to-end business solutions

    >> Played roles such as Developer and System/Technical Analyst

  • NEOMA Business School (Reims Management School - RMS)

    Reims 2010 - 2011 MBA

    :- Completed Full Time International MBA (Strategy, Marketing & Management) program at this school in 2011

    :- Courses explored - Corporate Finance,Strategy,International Marketing,Service Marketing,Mergers & Acquisitions,Management Control,Organizational Behavior,Leadership,Sustainable Development

  • Visvesvaraya Technological University (Bangalore)

    Bangalore 2001 - 2005 Computer Science

    Computer Science & Engineering

