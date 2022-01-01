Menu

Sébastien CHEDEAU

RIYADH

En résumé

More than 18 years in defense and security domains.
More than 15 years in international business and multi-cultural environment
More than 12 years in customer relationship, business and sales activities in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
More than 8 years as resident in Saudi Arabia
Hardworking, natural and driven Senior Sales person interested in working for companies market leaders. Highly motivated, confident account manager with multi-tasking and organizational skills.
Having extensive experience of identifying needs of military and security organizations and of running and delivering sales & marketing campaigns for key customers. Possessing heavy and successful track records in military account management. Able to build long term relationship and understand the mission, vision and values of an organization.

Mes compétences :
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) - Arabie Saoudite
Systèmes de Drones - unmanned aircraft system (UAS

Entreprises

  • Airbus Defence & Space - Senior Sales & Account Manager

    2011 - maintenant AIRBUS DEFENCE AND SPACE (AIRBUS.DS) (previous name CASSIDIAN)
    Senior Sales & Account Manager for Saudi Government Organization; Customer Relationship, Lobby and Network, Business Development , Sales and Marketing activities. More than XXX M€ of Campaigns Management and Local Project Management.
    Activities and function as Representative and Resident manager for specific companies in KSA
    Direct relationship with some Embassies

  • Cassidian - International & Export Sales Manager - Worldwide activities

    Blagnac 2004 - 2011 International Sales Manager for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) ; Business Intelligence, Customer Relationship, Discussion with Customer to influence the tenders and define their own needs, Defines the UAS sales and technological strategy for UAS activity in worldwide market (from America to Japan) with key competencies and skills for Special Forces, NATO Countries, KSA, MENA and India markets and customers;
    additional activities: Participation of all exhibitions and conference all around the world; press release, speaker for specific workshops, sales manager for specific French markets

  • Cassidian - Sales & Marketing Coordinator AND Sales Manager France

    Blagnac 2003 - 2003 Part of the sales team inside the Business Line and in direct relationship with the Program Unit Tactical UAS , i was in charge to coordinate all sales & marketing activities for Tactical UAS for French, German & NATO UAS Program and coordinate the export sales campaign (Europe, Asia and America).
    - Organization, Coordination and Management of all communication, press release,marketing brochure, exhibition and specific event on which the Program Unit where involved;
    - Market Analysis, Business Plan and Competitor analysis and SWOT
    - Sales support, Red Team for specific Sales campaign
    - Direct Sales activities with French MOD and Specific French Unit for ACTD, RFI/RFP
    - Organization of demonstration and test & trials of Tactical UAS
    - Monthly report of activity, budget impact and preparation of sales meeting
    ...

  • UVS International (ex-EURO UVS) - Coordinator & Analyst

    2002 - 2003 UVSI (EURO UVS) is an european association wich promote the unmanned technologies and acting as coordinator entity with the different civilian and military agencies for the unmanned aircraft certification and flight authorization.
    I have participated in the preparation and organization of international workshop, colloque and exhibitions for UAS. I have participated to create a first library documentation for UAS.
    Activities in direct relationship with Worldwide UAS working group, specific NATO agencies, French DGAC and MOD
    With and for the French MOD, I have written a complete report for my Master in Law regarding specific topic on UAS.

    UAS = Unmanned Aircraft System

