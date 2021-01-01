Sébastien DELAYRE

I founded Agile Enterprise Partner to help my clients transforming their business and IT to be more adaptive. They are able to align faster to their market or regulation changes and get a better Time to Market.
I support Digital & Agile transformations by leveraging existing enterprise culture and assets by introducing Digital & Agile behaviors into groups. I use agile practices to deploy disruptive operating models and base the result on real life examples that prove the benefits of the transformation.
I believe that collective intelligence and happiness at work deeply transforms organisations for a better global performance.
