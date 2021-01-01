Menu

Sébastien DELAYRE

PARIS

En résumé

I founded Agile Enterprise Partner to help my clients transforming their business and IT to be more adaptive. They are able to align faster to their market or regulation changes and get a better Time to Market.
I support Digital & Agile transformations by leveraging existing enterprise culture and assets by introducing Digital & Agile behaviors into groups. I use agile practices to deploy disruptive operating models and base the result on real life examples that prove the benefits of the transformation.
I believe that collective intelligence and happiness at work deeply transforms organisations for a better global performance.

Mes compétences :
Lean
Manager
Agile
Architecte
BPM
Organisation
SOA
SAFe
Management 3.0
Agile Profile

Entreprises

  • Agile Enterprise Partner - CEO

    2015 - maintenant Agile Enterprise Partner is a Consulting, Coaching and Training company in management and technologies, specialised in enterprise agility, digitalisation and enterprise architecture.
    We propose to use digital and agility at scale as levers of transformation for companies that want to improve their abilities to anticipate, adapt and to face the new stakes of complexity, uncertainty and interdependency.
    We cover transformation of operating models, technologies and change management.
    The value proposal applies to IT, Marketing, Digital, HR, Innovation, Supply, M&A, Legal and Business departments.
    We leverage the Scaled Agile Framework, TOGAF, Management 3.0 and Agile Profile to offer a consistent transformation framework towards Digital and Agile Enterprise.

  • Deloitte - Director of Agile Entreprise offerings

    Puteaux 2015 - 2015 Consulting on Agile Operating Models (Process & Practices, Governance, Organisation, Agile Information System (IT alignment, DevOps) and Agile Changement Management to support the transformation of Operating Model and IT.
    The value proposal applies to IT, Marketing, Digital, HR, Innovation, Supply, Legal and Business departments,

  • CGI Business Consulting - Directeur of the Agile Enterprise Business Team

    2003 - 2014 My team is focused on providing agility to companies that needs to adapt their business more rapidly.
    We propose to adapt the business processes and innovation lifecycles to enhance their ability to change. We also deal with organizational and IT impacts through the management of agile transformation programs and projects.
    I am certified Scaled Agile SAFe Program Consultant, Management 3.0 and Consultant/Trainer on the Agile Profile

  • Valtech - Architecte Senior

    Paris 2001 - 2003 Architecte J2EE et Expert en méthodologie agile

  • Bouygues Telecom - Consultant interne J2EE / Modélisation

    Meudon 1999 - 2000 Consultant interne J2EE et en méthodologie autour d'UML

  • Dassault Systèmes - Ingénieur d'études

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 1998 - 1999 Ingénieur d'études et développement sur la plate-forme Enovia

Formations

Réseau