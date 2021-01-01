Menu

Sébastien GUIMIER

CAPE TOWN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de crise
Négociation
Politiques publiques

Entreprises

  • 205 CaParis - President

    2015 - maintenant Business Development

  • MEDEF - patronal organisation - Senior project manager in charge of relationship with adherents – MEDEF

    2010 - 2015 - Development and management MEDEF adherents portfolio :
    o Local associations of business leaders
    o Professional federations in several sectors (oil, electronics, telecommunications, digital communications, professional training, waste management, paper, cardboard, printing, glass, engineering, consulting)
    - Preparation of communication tools/background notes and language elements in economic, social and political fields
    - Monitoring of transversal themes (Defense, International, Innovation)
    - Monitoring of legislative and regulatory developments
    - Management of law projects and organization of lobbying actions
    - Preparation and support of MEDEF President and Vice-presidents travels
    - Development of relationships with MEDEF peripheral facilities

  • VALE INCO NEW CALEDONIA Company, - Crisis Manager

    2008 - 2009 - Implementation and improvement of the crisis management system
    - Monitoring of the IT crisis management system
    - Improvement of the crisis communication
    - Staff training in an English-speaking environment

  • Anna Lindh Euro-Mediterranean Foundation - Project Manager

    2007 - 2007 Shooting of a documentary regarding the impact of culture on crisis management, released for the Anna Lindh Euro-Mediterranean Foundation, Nicosia, CYPRUS

  • Office of Budget, Public Accounting Head office, Human Resources Department - Intern

    2007 - 2007 - Study concerning the evolution of the public accounting profession
    - Quantitative and qualitative studies implementation
    - Adapting to an organizational crisis situation (merger between Head Offices of Taxes and Finance)

  • Cleach & Associés - Legal Intern

    2006 - 2006 - Drafting of memos
    - Participating to a takeover bid due diligence process (data room)
    - Legal and legislative monitoring

  • Youth General Council of Sarthe - Coordinator

    2004 - 2005 - Assembly and followed by the projects realized by the junior elected representatives
    - Budget elaboration
    - Event organization : 10 years of the Young General Council

  • Office of the Chairman of the General Council of Sarthe - Bailiff and driver

    2002 - 2003 - Reception
    - Management of the supply of the elected representatives office

  • ROUILLON CITY HALL - Town counselor

    2001 - 2008 - Member of the Budget et Animation - Youth Committees
    - Creation and supervision of a Youth City Council
    - Projects implementation in cooperation with various interlocutors (society, associations, administration)

