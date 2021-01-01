Sébastien GUIMIER

Mes compétences :
Gestion de crise
Négociation
Politiques publiques
Entreprises
205 CaParis
- President
2015 - maintenantBusiness Development
MEDEF - patronal organisation
- Senior project manager in charge of relationship with adherents – MEDEF
2010 - 2015- Development and management MEDEF adherents portfolio :
o Local associations of business leaders
o Professional federations in several sectors (oil, electronics, telecommunications, digital communications, professional training, waste management, paper, cardboard, printing, glass, engineering, consulting)
- Preparation of communication tools/background notes and language elements in economic, social and political fields
- Monitoring of transversal themes (Defense, International, Innovation)
- Monitoring of legislative and regulatory developments
- Management of law projects and organization of lobbying actions
- Preparation and support of MEDEF President and Vice-presidents travels
- Development of relationships with MEDEF peripheral facilities
VALE INCO NEW CALEDONIA Company,
- Crisis Manager
2008 - 2009- Implementation and improvement of the crisis management system
- Monitoring of the IT crisis management system
- Improvement of the crisis communication
- Staff training in an English-speaking environment
Anna Lindh Euro-Mediterranean Foundation
- Project Manager
2007 - 2007Shooting of a documentary regarding the impact of culture on crisis management, released for the Anna Lindh Euro-Mediterranean Foundation, Nicosia, CYPRUS
Office of Budget, Public Accounting Head office, Human Resources Department
- Intern
2007 - 2007- Study concerning the evolution of the public accounting profession
- Quantitative and qualitative studies implementation
- Adapting to an organizational crisis situation (merger between Head Offices of Taxes and Finance)
Cleach & Associés
- Legal Intern
2006 - 2006- Drafting of memos
- Participating to a takeover bid due diligence process (data room)
- Legal and legislative monitoring
Youth General Council of Sarthe
- Coordinator
2004 - 2005- Assembly and followed by the projects realized by the junior elected representatives
- Budget elaboration
- Event organization : 10 years of the Young General Council
Office of the Chairman of the General Council of Sarthe
- Bailiff and driver
2002 - 2003- Reception
- Management of the supply of the elected representatives office
ROUILLON CITY HALL
- Town counselor
2001 - 2008- Member of the Budget et Animation - Youth Committees
- Creation and supervision of a Youth City Council
- Projects implementation in cooperation with various interlocutors (society, associations, administration)