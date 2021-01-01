Retail
Sébastien GUYON
Sébastien GUYON
Saint-Priest
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Biologiste
dynamique
Physiologie
Physiologie animale
Pragmatique
Entreprises
biom'up
- Clinical Research Project Leader
Saint-Priest
2012 - maintenant
HELIOSCOPIE
- Attaché de Recherche Clinique
Baia Mare
2008 - 2012
COVIDIEN / SOFRADIM
- Attaché de Recherche Clinique
2007 - 2008
BAYER CROPSCIENCE
- Technicien de laboratoire en biologie fongicide
Lyon
2003 - 2007
BAYER CROPSCIENCE - Lyon
Service Biologie Fongicide
Poste :
Technicien de laboratoire
Missions :
- Monitoring
- Bio support (étude post-marketing)
- Screening
CNRS
- Ingénieur d'études
Paris
2002 - 2003
UMR CNRS/INRA, Lyon
Poste :Ingénieur d'études
Mission :
Gestion d'un projet de recherche financé par le BRG (bureau des ressources génètiques) sur les "Conséquences microbiologiques de l'exportation du maïs en dehors de son aire d'origine".
Formations
Institut Préparatoire Sup-Santé
Lyon
2007 - 2007
ARC
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
2001 - 2002
Mention physiologie
Concordia University (Montréal)
Montréal
1999 - 2000
Undergraduated level - Biology and Physiology
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard DEA Génie des Procédés
Villeurbanne
1998 - 1999
Licence de Biochimie
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
1996 - 1998
DEUG SVT
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard (Lyon)
Lyon
1995 - 1996
PCEM 1
Réseau
Abderrahman OUALIF
Alexia DE GASPERIS
Alina DUMET
Arnaud JACQUOT
Christophe BRUYERE
Delphine Mathilde COSME
Jérémy NOYEL
Olivier DUPRAZ
Sophie KAISER
Stéphane DESSEIGNE
