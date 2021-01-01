Menu

Sébastien GUYON

Saint-Priest

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Biologiste
dynamique
Physiologie
Physiologie animale
Pragmatique

Entreprises

  • biom'up - Clinical Research Project Leader

    Saint-Priest 2012 - maintenant

  • HELIOSCOPIE - Attaché de Recherche Clinique

    Baia Mare 2008 - 2012

  • COVIDIEN / SOFRADIM - Attaché de Recherche Clinique

    2007 - 2008

  • BAYER CROPSCIENCE - Technicien de laboratoire en biologie fongicide

    Lyon 2003 - 2007 BAYER CROPSCIENCE - Lyon
    Service Biologie Fongicide

    Poste :
    Technicien de laboratoire

    Missions :
    - Monitoring
    - Bio support (étude post-marketing)
    - Screening

  • CNRS - Ingénieur d'études

    Paris 2002 - 2003 UMR CNRS/INRA, Lyon

    Poste :Ingénieur d'études

    Mission :
    Gestion d'un projet de recherche financé par le BRG (bureau des ressources génètiques) sur les "Conséquences microbiologiques de l'exportation du maïs en dehors de son aire d'origine".

Formations

Réseau

