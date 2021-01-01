Sebastien HARNOIS

-
Altran Connected Solutions
- Lead Architect & Team Manager
2016 - maintenant
System & Software Architecture Engineering
Areas of expertise: System & software architecture, Internet Of Things, Team management
Lead architect for IOT (Internet Of Things) solutions
o Solution architecture definition
o Functional analysis, functional & technical architecture definition
o System & software architecture studies: 3rd party software evaluation, dimensioning, scalability, security, supervision, upgrade/migration, pricing, hosting strategy
o Contribution to solution roadmap definition
o Technology watch – Cloud/IaaS/PaaS and IOT standards
o Technical presentations & support
o Pre-sales activities
Team management – 19 people
o People hiring, skills development & salary raise planning
o Technology watch & knowledge sharing management
o Activity macro planning & resource assignment to projects
Technical environments:
o Operating system: Red Hat Linux
o Cloud: DevOps/Red Hat Openshift/Kubernetes, Docker, VmWare vSphere
o Middleware: Red Hat JBoss EAP, Cassandra, MySQL, ActiveMQ
o Protocols: HTTPS/WSS, XML/JSON, REST, MQTT, Modbus, OMA-DM
o Internet Of Things: LoRaWAN, 2G/3G/4G, oneM2M
-
Altran Connected Solutions / Alcatel-Lucent
- Senior Software Architect & KPI Test Team Manager
Paris
2010 - 2015
4G eNodeB System Architecture Engineering
Areas of expertise: Software architecture, Performance analysis, Software optimization, 4G, Technical support, Team management
Team management – 10 people
o System architecture engineering – video broadcasting, traffic overload management, software optimizations, telecom standard tracking, technology watch.
o Testing activities - Measurement of product key performance indicators (latency, startup duration and hardware resource usage). Results used to build predictions, to identify new ideas of software optimizations & to detect degradations.
o Hardware resources budgeting and planning
Senior software architect
o Functional analysis, functional & technical architecture definition
o Prime ship for hardware resource usage modeling and software optimization related features
o Prime ship for software capacity features
o Participation to technical task forces for top critical customer issues
o Participation to internal system architecture audits
o Hardware and software architecture presentations to new comers (Europe, China, USA)
Technical environments:
o Operating systems: WindRiver Linux
o Programming languages: C, C++
o Processors: Freescale
o Tools: ClearQuest, CodeCollaborator, QualityCenter
-
Alcatel Lucent / Nortel Networks
- Senior Software Architect
Toronto
2005 - 2010
Areas of expertise: Software architecture, Performance analysis, Software optimization, 4G, Technical support
4G eNodeB Software Architect:
o Functional analysis, functional & technical architecture definition
o Prime ship of the global product software architecture.
o Prime ship for various features (debug, traffic overload management, platform & middleware evolutions and software optimizations).
o Participation to technical task forces for top critical customer issues.
o 3G & 4G application porting feasibility assessment on new hardware and software platforms.
o Control & user plane application software architecture and design.
o Technical coordination & support with sites located in Asia, Europe & North America.
o Technology watch.
Technical environments:
o Telecom standards: 3G, 4G
o Operating system: WindRiver Linux
o Programming languages: C, C++
o Processors: Freescale
o Tools: ClearQuest, CodeCollaborator
-
Nortel Networks
- Telecom Software Platform Integration Engineer
Toronto
2001 - 2005
Areas of expertise: Integration tests, Base software design, W-CDMA, Clearcase, Technical support
o Software integration team technical leadership.
o Test plans & methods definition and improvement.
o Software delivery management.
o Technical support to GSM/3G product customers, design teams and test teams.
o Product software building & packaging process re-engineering & optimization – Project management and design.
Technical environments:
• Operating systems: VxWorks, Linux, Solaris
• Programming languages: C, Perl, Python
• Processors: Freescale, PMC-Sierra
• Tools: Clearcase, Clarify, eBuild (Distributed load build cluster)
-
Nortel Networks
- Telecom Platform Software Designer
Toronto
1998 - 2001
Areas of expertise: Design of drivers, C, Assembler, IP, ATM, SS7, LAPD, Integration tests, Technical support, Interfacing with an external vendor
o Base software design & integration for an internal communication network - Drivers and maintenance layers for broadband access cards & switches.
o Specification of the evolutions for a broadband network switching board, integration of the firmware and technical coordination with the vendor of the board.
o Technical support to GSM design and test teams.
Technical environments:
• Operating systems: Wind River VxWorks/Linux
• Programming language: C/C++
• Processors: Freescale, PMC-Sierra, Mitel
• Vendor: Artesyn
• Tools: Clearcase, Clarify
-
Alcatel-Telecom (Raleigh, NC, USA)
- Software Designer
1997 - 1998
Co-op, software designer for the Alcatel A1000 ADSL D.S.L.A.M. product :
- Study of the UNI signalling stack (UNI4.0, Q.2931) for an A.D.S.L. access multiplexer.
- Development of Built In Self Tests for SONET and DS3 interface cards.