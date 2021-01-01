Menu

Sebastien HARNOIS

NANTES

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
LTE
Vxworks
C/C++
Linux
W-CDMA
ATM
PowerPC
UCM/Clearcase
Microsoft Office
Management
Optimisation logicielle
IP

Entreprises

  • Altran Connected Solutions - Lead Architect & Team Manager

    2016 - maintenant System & Software Architecture Engineering

    Areas of expertise: System & software architecture, Internet Of Things, Team management

    Lead architect for IOT (Internet Of Things) solutions
    o Solution architecture definition
    o Functional analysis, functional & technical architecture definition
    o System & software architecture studies: 3rd party software evaluation, dimensioning, scalability, security, supervision, upgrade/migration, pricing, hosting strategy
    o Contribution to solution roadmap definition
    o Technology watch – Cloud/IaaS/PaaS and IOT standards
    o Technical presentations & support
    o Pre-sales activities

    Team management – 19 people
    o People hiring, skills development & salary raise planning
    o Technology watch & knowledge sharing management
    o Activity macro planning & resource assignment to projects

    Technical environments:
    o Operating system: Red Hat Linux
    o Cloud: DevOps/Red Hat Openshift/Kubernetes, Docker, VmWare vSphere
    o Middleware: Red Hat JBoss EAP, Cassandra, MySQL, ActiveMQ
    o Protocols: HTTPS/WSS, XML/JSON, REST, MQTT, Modbus, OMA-DM
    o Internet Of Things: LoRaWAN, 2G/3G/4G, oneM2M

  • Altran Connected Solutions / Alcatel-Lucent - Senior Software Architect & KPI Test Team Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2015 4G eNodeB System Architecture Engineering

    Areas of expertise: Software architecture, Performance analysis, Software optimization, 4G, Technical support, Team management

    Team management – 10 people
    o System architecture engineering – video broadcasting, traffic overload management, software optimizations, telecom standard tracking, technology watch.
    o Testing activities - Measurement of product key performance indicators (latency, startup duration and hardware resource usage). Results used to build predictions, to identify new ideas of software optimizations & to detect degradations.
    o Hardware resources budgeting and planning

    Senior software architect
    o Functional analysis, functional & technical architecture definition
    o Prime ship for hardware resource usage modeling and software optimization related features
    o Prime ship for software capacity features
    o Participation to technical task forces for top critical customer issues
    o Participation to internal system architecture audits
    o Hardware and software architecture presentations to new comers (Europe, China, USA)

    Technical environments:
    o Operating systems: WindRiver Linux
    o Programming languages: C, C++
    o Processors: Freescale
    o Tools: ClearQuest, CodeCollaborator, QualityCenter

  • Alcatel Lucent / Nortel Networks - Senior Software Architect

    Toronto 2005 - 2010 Areas of expertise: Software architecture, Performance analysis, Software optimization, 4G, Technical support

    4G eNodeB Software Architect:
    o Functional analysis, functional & technical architecture definition
    o Prime ship of the global product software architecture.
    o Prime ship for various features (debug, traffic overload management, platform & middleware evolutions and software optimizations).
    o Participation to technical task forces for top critical customer issues.
    o 3G & 4G application porting feasibility assessment on new hardware and software platforms.
    o Control & user plane application software architecture and design.
    o Technical coordination & support with sites located in Asia, Europe & North America.
    o Technology watch.

    Technical environments:
    o Telecom standards: 3G, 4G
    o Operating system: WindRiver Linux
    o Programming languages: C, C++
    o Processors: Freescale
    o Tools: ClearQuest, CodeCollaborator

  • Nortel Networks - Telecom Software Platform Integration Engineer

    Toronto 2001 - 2005 Areas of expertise: Integration tests, Base software design, W-CDMA, Clearcase, Technical support

    o Software integration team technical leadership.
    o Test plans & methods definition and improvement.
    o Software delivery management.
    o Technical support to GSM/3G product customers, design teams and test teams.
    o Product software building & packaging process re-engineering & optimization – Project management and design.

    Technical environments:
    • Operating systems: VxWorks, Linux, Solaris
    • Programming languages: C, Perl, Python
    • Processors: Freescale, PMC-Sierra
    • Tools: Clearcase, Clarify, eBuild (Distributed load build cluster)

  • Nortel Networks - Telecom Platform Software Designer

    Toronto 1998 - 2001 Areas of expertise: Design of drivers, C, Assembler, IP, ATM, SS7, LAPD, Integration tests, Technical support, Interfacing with an external vendor

    o Base software design & integration for an internal communication network - Drivers and maintenance layers for broadband access cards & switches.
    o Specification of the evolutions for a broadband network switching board, integration of the firmware and technical coordination with the vendor of the board.
    o Technical support to GSM design and test teams.

    Technical environments:
    • Operating systems: Wind River VxWorks/Linux
    • Programming language: C/C++
    • Processors: Freescale, PMC-Sierra, Mitel
    • Vendor: Artesyn
    • Tools: Clearcase, Clarify

  • Alcatel-Telecom (Raleigh, NC, USA) - Software Designer

    1997 - 1998 Co-op, software designer for the Alcatel A1000 ADSL D.S.L.A.M. product :
    - Study of the UNI signalling stack (UNI4.0, Q.2931) for an A.D.S.L. access multiplexer.
    - Development of Built In Self Tests for SONET and DS3 interface cards.

