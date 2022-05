Sébastien JAN

PROFILE:

1,5 years in program management for supply.

4 years of experience in Manufacturing Engineering

6 years of experience in Design Office

3 years in automotive industry on a transversal job

3 years of experience in Ministry of Defense

MBTI profile is ESTJ

Experience Program Manager training



STRENGHTS:

 Project Management: (Bronze PM Certification).

 Team Management

 Synthetic Mind

 Team dynamics

 Speak up

 Pragmatic



INTERESTS:

Family & Friends

Gastronomy

Cooking

Sports (Swiming pool and golf)



Mes compétences :

Ingénierie

Local Program management

Managed OPEX

Airbus A330 Aircraft

Airbus A350 Aircraft

management of the software upgrade and introductio

Airbus A320 Aircraft

Team Management

Airbus A380 Aircraft

Smart Cards

Information Security > Data Security