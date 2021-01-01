Sébastien JANIN

Studiocanal-Groupe Canal +
- Directeur Video Internationale
2002 - 2007Created a new department within StudioCanal
Negotiated and created a strategic operational partnership with a US major Studio (distribution service agreement),
Built and presented a three years Business Plan,
Recruited and managed 4 people with 4 different activities through the creation and the exploitation of the StudioCanal library,
Operated a new challenging distribution channel
Built and achieved during three years the targeted Budget,
Improved the export sales from €0 to €20 millions per annum. This new business is now mainly roaring in Japan, Australia, UK and Italy,
250 titles launched in 15 territories for 2004,
Approved and monitored the international marketing plans and promotions submitted by the local Universal entities,
Local store-checked with the sales forces,
Additional activities
Currently launching a new dvd film label, for European cinema. Niche market activity driven through the sales organisation of the worldwide affiliates of a US major studio (Universal) -Including the various aspects of a global mix-marketing strategy (price, product, promotion) to support the local sales-,
Tripled licence sales from €1 million to €3 million per annum in two years,
Prepared and attended international sales markets to increase licensing revenues,
Achieved the sales administration reorganization for my sales force (process and contract template, I.T. improvements…),
Organised a new production process the DVDs that allowed acceleration of sales and quality of products that fitting commercial and local needs,
Acquired additional films to feed the line-up,
Anticipated and evaluated the international strategic video moves and advised the board (UMD, VOD, localisation, acquisitions…),
Identified and exploited new markets (Newspaper, kiosk deals, bundling…) in addition to traditional outlets.
TV@Web
- C.E.O
2000 - 2002Created a Webcast company dedicated to the Broadcasting of cultural contents (Indian, Egyptian, Philipian,...).
Studiocanal- Groupe Canal+
- Royalties Manager,
1998 - 2002Managed 15 financial controllers to produce over 12,000 reporting per year to talents and coproducers,
Implemented systematic audits speeding the return on profitability from the licensees,
In charge of the reporting control from the Affiliates,
Implemented new I.T. systems in order to ease the different reports and increase the productivity.