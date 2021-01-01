Sebastien LAM

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Over 6 years of experience as SAP Finance consultant, I am currently Associate Manager at Accenture and leading SAP FICO projects.
As a result of my expertise, high performance level and communication skills, I have earned the trust and praise of my clients.
My main strenghts:
• Lead of SAP Finance projects
• Experiences in various industries such as retail, air transport, insurance and agro-industrial
• Customer relationships management
• Global professional network (clients, consulting firms & freelance)
• Team management & Talent development
• Excellence delivery
• Certified S/4 Finance
• High interest on new SAP solutions
Mes compétences :
Business
Business services
Conseil
Consultant Fonctionnel
ERP
Gestion Projet
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Pilotage
PMO
Project Management Office
SAP
Systèmes d'Information