Sebastien LAM

Paris

En résumé

Over 6 years of experience as SAP Finance consultant, I am currently Associate Manager at Accenture and leading SAP FICO projects.

As a result of my expertise, high performance level and communication skills, I have earned the trust and praise of my clients.

My main strenghts:

• Lead of SAP Finance projects
• Experiences in various industries such as retail, air transport, insurance and agro-industrial
• Customer relationships management
• Global professional network (clients, consulting firms & freelance)
• Team management & Talent development
• Excellence delivery
• Certified S/4 Finance
• High interest on new SAP solutions

Mes compétences :
Business
Business services
Conseil
Consultant Fonctionnel
ERP
Gestion Projet
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Pilotage
PMO
Project Management Office
SAP
Systèmes d'Information

Entreprises

  • Accenture - Associate Manager

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Lead on SAP FI projects
    Advise & lead customer to use new SAP solutions (SCP, SBS reports...)
    People Developer & Team management (onshore / offshore)
    Operational management
    Project plan definition (budget, scope, planning, staffing plan…)

    Throughout my SAP consultant experience, I worked for clients from different industries (retail, air transport, insurance and agro-industrial) such as:
    • Danone
    • Air France / KLM
    • Shiseido / Dolce Gabbana
    • Allianz
    • Lapeyre
    • Sofiproteol

    SAP Certified Application Associate - SAP S/4HANA for Financial Accounting Associates:
    • Licence C_TS4FI_1709
    • Licence C_TS4FI_1610

  • IBM Global Services - SAP Finance Consultant

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 2011 - 2014 SAP Finance expert: General Ledger, Account payable & Account receivable
    Worked on whole SAP project phases (design, build, testing, cutover, Go-Live, support post Go-live)

  • IBM Global Services - Project Management Office (PMO)

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 2011 - 2011 End-of-course internship

    Budget tracking and monitoring, reporting, risks and issues monitoring, open actions follow up, organization and preparation of steering committee and project management meetings.

