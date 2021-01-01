Sebastien LAM

Over 6 years of experience as SAP Finance consultant, I am currently Associate Manager at Accenture and leading SAP FICO projects.



As a result of my expertise, high performance level and communication skills, I have earned the trust and praise of my clients.



My main strenghts:



• Lead of SAP Finance projects

• Experiences in various industries such as retail, air transport, insurance and agro-industrial

• Customer relationships management

• Global professional network (clients, consulting firms & freelance)

• Team management & Talent development

• Excellence delivery

• Certified S/4 Finance

• High interest on new SAP solutions



Mes compétences :

Business

Business services

Conseil

Consultant Fonctionnel

ERP

Gestion Projet

Management

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project Management

Pilotage

PMO

Project Management Office

SAP

Systèmes d'Information