Sébastien LAMBERT
Sébastien LAMBERT
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
William Saurin
- Category manager
Paris
2012 - maintenant
Optimiser les leviers assortiments et promotion auprès des clients Leclerc, ITM et Système U en binôme avec les Directeurs d'Enseignes
Panels IRI, KANTAR, NIELSEN et datasharing ITM NIELSEN
Eugène Perma
- Responsable Marketing Clients
Saint-Denis
2007 - 2012
Eugène Perma
- Chef de Secteur
Saint-Denis
2002 - 2007
Henkel
- CDS
Düsseldorf
2001 - 2002
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Nice
1998 - 2001
Marketing
Lycée Marie De Champagne
Troyes
1996 - 1998
Lycée Edouard Herriot
Ste Savine
1993 - 1996
