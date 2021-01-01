Menu

Sébastien LAMBERT

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Cergy

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • William Saurin - Category manager

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Optimiser les leviers assortiments et promotion auprès des clients Leclerc, ITM et Système U en binôme avec les Directeurs d'Enseignes

    Panels IRI, KANTAR, NIELSEN et datasharing ITM NIELSEN

  • Eugène Perma - Responsable Marketing Clients

    Saint-Denis 2007 - 2012

  • Eugène Perma - Chef de Secteur

    Saint-Denis 2002 - 2007

  • Henkel - CDS

    Düsseldorf 2001 - 2002

Formations

Annuaire des membres :