Sébastien LAURENT

Born in 1973, I am married with 2 children (4 and 6 years old)
I am graduated since 1999. After a 6 months work experience in PSA, I was hired the same year. And since this time, I work for this company. Since my childhood, I always has been fascinated by cars, so that was quite natural for me to apply for a job in a car manufacturer. Since the last 12 years, I held 5 positions. I only focused on the last 3 on my profile
Those last 3 professional experiences were linked but different:
- As area manager, I discover the commercial/sales aspects of an international company.
- As product manager, I supervised the development of a car, which is an exciting and very complete experience of project management
- As training manager, I realised that of course, the know how is very important but how to know is as important!
My field : the management of large-scale and international projects
Mes compétences :
Automobile
Gestion de projet
Développement commercial
Vente
Export
Communication
Management
Marketing
Produit