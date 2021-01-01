Sébastien LAURENT

Born in 1973, I am married with 2 children (4 and 6 years old)



I am graduated since 1999. After a 6 months work experience in PSA, I was hired the same year. And since this time, I work for this company. Since my childhood, I always has been fascinated by cars, so that was quite natural for me to apply for a job in a car manufacturer. Since the last 12 years, I held 5 positions. I only focused on the last 3 on my profile



Those last 3 professional experiences were linked but different:

- As area manager, I discover the commercial/sales aspects of an international company.

- As product manager, I supervised the development of a car, which is an exciting and very complete experience of project management

- As training manager, I realised that of course, the know how is very important but how to know is as important!



My field : the management of large-scale and international projects



Mes compétences :

Automobile

Gestion de projet

Développement commercial

Vente

Export

Communication

Management

Marketing

Produit