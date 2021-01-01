Menu

Sébastien LAURENT

Born in 1973, I am married with 2 children (4 and 6 years old)

I am graduated since 1999. After a 6 months work experience in PSA, I was hired the same year. And since this time, I work for this company. Since my childhood, I always has been fascinated by cars, so that was quite natural for me to apply for a job in a car manufacturer. Since the last 12 years, I held 5 positions. I only focused on the last 3 on my profile

Those last 3 professional experiences were linked but different:
- As area manager, I discover the commercial/sales aspects of an international company.
- As product manager, I supervised the development of a car, which is an exciting and very complete experience of project management
- As training manager, I realised that of course, the know how is very important but how to know is as important!

My field : the management of large-scale and international projects

Mes compétences :
Automobile
Gestion de projet
Développement commercial
Vente
Export
Communication
Management
Marketing
Produit

Entreprises

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Head of PSA product and markets - India Pacific Region

    Rueil Malmaison 2014 - maintenant In charge of:
    Short and long term product plan (range, powertrains, equipment, etc...)
    Volumes
    Brands strategies
    Homologation aspects follow up
    ...

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Peugeot and Citroën Asia area manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - maintenant interface between asian subsdiaries and headquarter for marketing policy, sales objectives, profitability, ranges definitions, chinese re-export files management, asian partnership for local cars assembly files management...

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Product manager for 4008, 508SW, and 508 China projects

    Rueil Malmaison 2006 - 2011 fomalize and manage the product definition follow-up (in term of concept, innovations, and specifications), the development follow-up, respecting profitability and quality objectives. And in a partnership with another car manufacturer, the product manager is the brand interface.

  • Automobiles Peugeot - Supervisor / Senior project manager for international commercial/management/product training

    Rueil Malmaison 2005 - 2011 Organize, supervise, create, chair and transfer training programs linked to the human ressources policy (in term of jobs sectors)
    As product training division supervisor, coordinate the team in charge of the carrying out of the training packages concerning the range of products

Formations

  • Université Versailles Saint Quentin (Guyancourt)

    Guyancourt 1997 - 1999 M.S.T.(Maîtrise de Sciences et Techniques) option Génie Logistique et Management

    formation accès sur l'optimisation des process/ressources en entreprise. matières dominantes: logistique, économie, qualité, communication, statistiques, langues

    mention AB

  • Université Orléans

    Orleans 1996 - 1997 D.E.U.G. de Langues Etrangères Appliquées (allemand et anglais)

  • Lycée Jean Zay (Orleans)

    Orleans 1994 - 1996 BTS

    mention AB

Réseau

