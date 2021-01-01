Retail
Sebastien LAURENT
Ajouter
Sebastien LAURENT
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
MOA Et AMOA Systèmes Ferroviaires
METRO AUTOMATIQUE
Entreprises
RATP
- Responsable entité ingénierie ferroviaire
Paris
2011 - maintenant
EDF
- Responsable qualité
Paris
1998 - 2000
Formations
Université De Technologie De Compiègne (UTC)
Compiegne
1995 - 1998
INGÉNIEUR
Réseau
Franck SAUVONNET
Kevin MARYNOWER
Laurent BONNEVIE
Olivier POLIDOR
Olivier PRINCE
Sébastien DESHAYES
Sifer SALON INTERNATIONAL DE L'INDUSTRIE FERROVIAIRE
Sophie ETHEVE
Thomas LAURENT
Valérie DURAN
