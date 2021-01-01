Menu

Sebastien LAURENT

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
MOA Et AMOA Systèmes Ferroviaires
METRO AUTOMATIQUE

Entreprises

  • RATP - Responsable entité ingénierie ferroviaire

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • EDF - Responsable qualité

    Paris 1998 - 2000

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :