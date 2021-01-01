Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sebastien LEBRETON
Ajouter
Sebastien LEBRETON
HONFLEUR
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Honfleur
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PROMOCOMM
- Directeur Commercial
2016 - maintenant
S.L.A. Courtage
- Responsable commercial
2012 - 2016
Courtages de solutions IARD et santé collective
Formations
ENC BESSIERES
Paris
1992 - 1994
Réseau
Alexandre BOUDROT
Alexandre VETTERL
Emmanuel NOUVI - TEVI
Gilles BOUREL
Jean Michel SOREAU
Jonathan COZIC
Laurent DUEDAL
Olivier SAULNIER
Thierry CORTEY
Thierry GODFROY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z