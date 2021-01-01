Menu

Sébastien LEVAILLANT

Paris

En résumé

Enterprise and Consumer Product Management and Pre-sales (200+ client meetings) for Saas and web solutions. 20+ conferences given for audiences from 40 to 400 attendees.

Entreprises

  • PrestaShop - Directeur Product Management

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Sidetrade - Head of Product Management

    BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT 2013 - 2015

  • Emailvision - Senior Product Manager, Customer Intelligence

    Clichy 2012 - 2013

  • Emailvision - Pre-sales consultant (Email, Social and Customer Intelligence)

    Clichy 2011 - 2012 #Organize product demonstrations
    #Define customer requirements
    #Propose a solution based on customers requirements
    #Conferences
    #Trainings

  • Emailvision - Product Owner, Mobile and Social Media

    Clichy 2010 - 2011 Social Media & Mobile
    #Define roadmap and feature candidates
    #Write Product requirements
    #10 conferences in Europe about social media to evangelize the market
    #Pre-sales across Europe
    #Trainings

  • Yahoo! - Product Manager Yahoo! Answers

    PARIS 2008 - 2011 Member of Yahoo! Answers Global Product Development Team
    #Identify new product candidates
    #Determine feasibility
    #Define product requirements
    #Represent the product voice during the sprint planning day and the sprint cycles

  • Yahoo! - Product Manager Yahoo! Local France

    PARIS 2007 - 2008 # Organized the launch of Yahoo! Local and Yahoo! Maps France in June 2007 (1.127M UUs NNR Sept 2008)
    # Assume ongoing and end-to-end responsibility for product planning, development, implementation and management,
    # Collaborate with business, marketing, technical and design teams,
    # Coordinate with other Yahoo! properties in France,
    # Take into account market insights and knowledge,

  • Yahoo! - Search Marketing Team Manager

    PARIS 2004 - 2006 Managed the French editorial team (10-15 people) for Yahoo Search Marketing

  • Yahoo! - Search Marketing Team Leader

    PARIS 2003 - 2004 Lead a team of 7-10 editors to review, edit and produce creatives (sponsored listings) for French advertisers meant to be displayed on Yahoo, Voila, MSN, Lycos...

  • Overture - Search Marketing Specialist in Los Angeles and Paris

    2002 - 2003 Job position started in Los Angeles for 6 months. I came back to Paris on December, 2002.
    Review, edit and produce creatives for sponsored listings displayed on search results page of Yahoo, Voila, MSN, Lycos...

  • Nomade.fr (Groupe Tiscali) - Web Editor

    1999 - 2000 #Review and list new web sites.
    #Optimize Nomade.fr's SERPs

  • Egide - Web Editor

    1998 - 1999

Formations

Réseau

