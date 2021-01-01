Sébastien LITAUD

Mes compétences :
VIE
management interculturel
marketing
Voyages
musique
Entreprises
Nielsen
- Analytical Consultant in Market Research
New York2011 - maintenantThe Nielsen Analytic Consulting (AC) team plays a central role in helping clients manage key areas such as pricing, promotions, media, ranging or consumer. The AC team works with all FMCG and media companies, on a project-by-project basis to identify opportunities and help clients optimise their performances.
Evaluation of all marketing activities to provide consultative recommendations as to ways to optimize future business decisions.
• Project management
• Contribution to the achievement of revenue target
• Managing the effective and timely production of models for clients, ensuring that these meet agreed specifications
• Develop technical competency
• Develop client relationships & prospection of new clients
• Strong contacts with key stakeholders as well as Top-Management
• Ensure client satisfaction to an excelling level
• Liaising with technical personnel and hubs to ensure project objectives are achieved within timelines and high client satisfaction
Düsseldorf2010 - 2011- Assortment definition and recommendations
- Design of planograms for all category management projects (Use of apollo software)
- Shopper marketing : conceptualization and follow up
- Price monitoring and follow up of promotional activities
- Promotional analysis and recommendations
- Development and follow up of the media planning via trade communication
- Coordination between marketing, sales and logistical departments
Düsseldorf2007 - 2010- Account manager groupe Provera (Cora / Match / Louis Delhaize)
- Development and follow up of the commercial relationship
- Development of the turnover (+/- 5 millions € on year basis)
- Definition of promotional planning
- Follow up and analysis of competitions activities
- Follow up of space management projects
- Assortment optimization (Analysis, proposals, implementation)
- Development of the account profitability
- Support of the national account manager on the colruyt account (N°1 Benelux client)
Thion / Arvix
- Account Manager Benelux
2005 - 2006- Development of the turnover
- Diffusion of the THION la ménagère / ARVIX brands on the Benelux level
- Develop client relationships & prospection of new clients
- Strong contacts with key stakeholders as well as Top-Management
- Ensure client satisfaction to an excelling level
Formations
Haute Ecole Groupe Ichec - Isc Saint-Louis - Isfsc (Woluwe Saint Pierre)
Woluwe Saint Pierre2006 - 2007DESS en Management Interculturel (UFR MIME)
Marketing internship At Henkel Belgium (From Jan 2007 to August 2007)