Sébastien LITAUD

New York

En résumé

Consultant en études de marché

Mes compétences :
VIE
management interculturel
marketing
Voyages
musique

Entreprises

  • Nielsen - Analytical Consultant in Market Research

    New York 2011 - maintenant The Nielsen Analytic Consulting (AC) team plays a central role in helping clients manage key areas such as pricing, promotions, media, ranging or consumer. The AC team works with all FMCG and media companies, on a project-by-project basis to identify opportunities and help clients optimise their performances.
    Evaluation of all marketing activities to provide consultative recommendations as to ways to optimize future business decisions.

    • Project management
    • Contribution to the achievement of revenue target
    • Managing the effective and timely production of models for clients, ensuring that these meet agreed specifications
    • Develop technical competency
    • Develop client relationships & prospection of new clients
    • Strong contacts with key stakeholders as well as Top-Management
    • Ensure client satisfaction to an excelling level
    • Liaising with technical personnel and hubs to ensure project objectives are achieved within timelines and high client satisfaction

  • Henkel - Category manager "laundry & homecare" Belgium

    Düsseldorf 2010 - 2011 - Assortment definition and recommendations
    - Design of planograms for all category management projects (Use of apollo software)
    - Shopper marketing : conceptualization and follow up
    - Price monitoring and follow up of promotional activities
    - Promotional analysis and recommendations
    - Development and follow up of the media planning via trade communication
    - Coordination between marketing, sales and logistical departments

  • Henkel - Account Manager "laundry & homecare" Belgium

    Düsseldorf 2007 - 2010 - Account manager groupe Provera (Cora / Match / Louis Delhaize)
    - Development and follow up of the commercial relationship
    - Development of the turnover (+/- 5 millions € on year basis)
    - Definition of promotional planning
    - Follow up and analysis of competitions activities
    - Follow up of space management projects
    - Assortment optimization (Analysis, proposals, implementation)
    - Development of the account profitability
    - Support of the national account manager on the colruyt account (N°1 Benelux client)

  • Thion / Arvix - Account Manager Benelux

    2005 - 2006 - Development of the turnover
    - Diffusion of the THION la ménagère / ARVIX brands on the Benelux level
    - Develop client relationships & prospection of new clients
    - Strong contacts with key stakeholders as well as Top-Management
    - Ensure client satisfaction to an excelling level

Formations

  • Haute Ecole Groupe Ichec - Isc Saint-Louis - Isfsc (Woluwe Saint Pierre)

    Woluwe Saint Pierre 2006 - 2007 DESS en Management Interculturel (UFR MIME)

    Marketing internship At Henkel Belgium (From Jan 2007 to August 2007)

  • EVTEK (Mercuria Business School) EVTEK (Helsinki)

    Helsinki 2004 - 2004 Business administration

    Semestre d’études ERASMUS

    School of business administration

  • Universidad Complutense De Madrid (Getafe)

    Getafe 2003 - 2003 Ciencias de la informacion

  • Institut De Préparation À L'Administration Et À La Gestion

    Nice 2000 - 2004 Marketing et GRH

