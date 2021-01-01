Sébastien MADELÉNAT

I am a MDE expert trying to integrate its technologies and paradigm into real-life engineering workflow.



My most recent subject of interest are architecture frameworks foundations by the prism of separation of concerns (multi-viewpoint in sense of ISO-IEC 42010), architecture evaluation based on an internal multi-criteria decision-making method and tool, bringing automation to the core of on going ISO-IEC 42030. Now I am experimenting PIDO tools for system's architecture parametric exploration and optmisation.



I'm now focused on collaborative and multi-disciplinary system design. The current axis is studying the benefits of PIDO/DSE integration into the solution design process.



Others recurring subjects of interest are rational languages foundations and tooling accessibility/adoptability.







Mes compétences :

MDA

UML

SOA