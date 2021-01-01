Menu

Sébastien MADELÉNAT

I am a MDE expert trying to integrate its technologies and paradigm into real-life engineering workflow.

My most recent subject of interest are architecture frameworks foundations by the prism of separation of concerns (multi-viewpoint in sense of ISO-IEC 42010), architecture evaluation based on an internal multi-criteria decision-making method and tool, bringing automation to the core of on going ISO-IEC 42030. Now I am experimenting PIDO tools for system's architecture parametric exploration and optmisation.

I'm now focused on collaborative and multi-disciplinary system design. The current axis is studying the benefits of PIDO/DSE integration into the solution design process.

Others recurring subjects of interest are rational languages foundations and tooling accessibility/adoptability.



MDA
UML
SOA

  • Thales Research and Technology - Research Engineer

    Courbevoie 2009 - maintenant Research engineer in software/system engineering.
    Specialist of modeling languages, enabling technologies, tools and methods.

    I directly contributed to studies subjects such as multi-concern engineering, architecture framework foundations, multi-criteria decision aiding applied to multi-domain engineering, process integration and design optimisation, design space exploration, system management and adaptable software design, services modelling, security threats modelling, state/mode automata syntax and semantic for Capella, language syntax and semantic definition, articulation and variability, models of computation and communication, etc.


    I directly contributed to collaborative projects such as Modelplex, Movida, SecureChange, Lambda, Salty, Merge, Gemoc, Clarity, Crystal, etc.

  • Thales Corporate Services (EPM) - Software workpackage development leader

    2007 - 2009 Polarsys Capella work package manager & technical leader in charge of modeling language and technical layer.

    Member of User's Requests capture groups on SW and System process tooling.
    Business architect for MDD/MDE Engineering.

    Modeling languages specialist (ECore, UML 2 + profiling, SysML, NAF V3, MoDAF, DoDAF) for enactment both as user and as tool provider.

  • Softeam - Product/modeling Consultant

    Paris 2006 - 2007 MDE/MDD expert.

    Designed and built a complete MDE/MDD software development workbench over Objecteering UML modeler at Thales Naval France (now part of DCNS) tooling the Thales' development process for SW engineering.

    This workbench was unified with the Thales' MDE/MDD System development workbench developped at Thales Research and Technology, the ancestor of Polarsys Capella.

  • Softeam - Développeur

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Corrections & evolutions on Objecteering/SQLDesigner module for Objecteering/UML 5.3.0.

    Port on Objecteering6.

  • Softeam - Stagiaire R&D

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Developments on ProCube.
    ProCube is a workbench devided in two tools:
    - a development process designer, based on SPEM,
    - a process enacter (as projects), coupled with MS Project.

    Designed and developped the bi-directional bridge between MS Project and the process enacter.
    Participation to process component notion definition.
    Designed and developped the model components repository over any RDBMS and the related clients interfaces.

