Sébastien MADELÉNAT

I am a MDE expert trying to integrate its technologies and paradigm into real-life engineering workflow.
My most recent subject of interest are architecture frameworks foundations by the prism of separation of concerns (multi-viewpoint in sense of ISO-IEC 42010), architecture evaluation based on an internal multi-criteria decision-making method and tool, bringing automation to the core of on going ISO-IEC 42030. Now I am experimenting PIDO tools for system's architecture parametric exploration and optmisation.
I'm now focused on collaborative and multi-disciplinary system design. The current axis is studying the benefits of PIDO/DSE integration into the solution design process.
Others recurring subjects of interest are rational languages foundations and tooling accessibility/adoptability.
Mes compétences :
MDA
UML
SOA
