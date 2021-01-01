Menu

Shaofeng LI

Montrouge

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Antony

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Embedded software
IPBX
Mobile
OSI
ToIP
VoIP
BSS
Billing

Entreprises

  • TDF

    Montrouge maintenant

  • ZTEsoft - Presales Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • ZTE - Project Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2014 * Responsible for the delivery of a convergent rating & billing solution to Omea Telecom (MVNO on Orange network, including the brand "Virgin Mobile") for mobile communications;
    * Successful extension of the solution to provide billing for ADSL triple-play services (Internet Access/VoIP/VoD);
    * Successful extension of the billing solution to provide enriched mediation services, supporting Omea to become a Full MVNO on SFR network.

  • Devoteam - Consultant

    Levallois-Perret 2008 - 2009

  • TELECA - Software Architect, Project Manager

    Malmö 2002 - 2008

  • ERICSSON - Software Architect

    MASSY 2000 - 2002

  • ATOS Origin - Consultant

    Bezons 1995 - 2000

  • MARBEN - Product Manager, Directory Services

    1988 - 1995

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :