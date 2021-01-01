Menu

Sharjeel MOUTIER

DUBAI

Sharjeel is an experienced Trainer, Coach, Facilitator & Management Consultant. He has lived and worked in more than 10 countries worldwide. This includes the USA, UK, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Russia, Singapore, Australia & Oman. He has coached, advised, consulted and trained the top tier management of the Fortune 500 companies and have assisted them in implementing their international development plans and developing the global leadership & management skills of the senior management.

Specialties:
- Middle East Gulf
- Geopolitics and its impact on Business
- Global leadership
- Developing Management for International Roles
- Managing global teams
- Negotiating and doing business with several countries around the globe.
- Effective team building within a multicultural workplace
- Virtual team building and best practices
- Executive Coaching

Arabe
Communication

  • Sharjeel Moutier - Geopolitical Consultancy

    2013 - maintenant Sharjeel advises and debriefs a select number of senior leaders in various industries (Specially energy and governments) on impact of geopolitics and such developments on the business strategies of organizations. To do this he uses his in-depth knowledge of Middle Eastern countries and South Asia and translates this into practical input that helps organizations develops deployable business strategies. The countries he has in depth knowledge includes but is not limited to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and other Middle Eastern Countries.

  • Sharjeel Moutier - Executive Coach

    2011 - maintenant As a frontline Coach, Sharjeel works with senior managers of major corporations and coaches them to achieve their full potential for the next leadership challenges within an organization. Mostly by helping them develop their skills set. Coaching services are designed to be helpful for:

    - High potential managers for corporations
    - Senior managers who wish to realize their full potential.

    Coaching services achieve excellent outcomes for:
    • Cultural integration
    • Leadership development,
    • Developing precise skill sets.

    For the coaching process to be successful Sharjeel is certified in using a number of psychometric tools. These include MBTI, Firo B and Hogans Assesments.

    Before planning any coaching sessions, Sharjeel will meet with each client to gain an in-depth understanding of their objectives. Once this has been done, he works with the client to plan and prepare the coaching program structure. Usual steps involved are as follow:

    - Anonymous feedback from stakeholders, senior management, support and colleague staff.
    - Identification of KPI’s (key performance indicators)
    - Goal planning.
    - Coaching begins and continues for the time period and frequency as agreed before hand.

  • Sharjeel Moutier - Leadership And GLobal Competence Development

    2003 - maintenant In the past several years as a facilitator and trainer Sharjeel has delivered more then 500 days of trainings to over 2,500 people in more then 30 countries worldwide.

    Most of his clients have been have been senior level management including CEO’s, CIO’s and VP’s as well as high potential and middle level managers. Sharjeel consults with a number of his clients on appropriate strategies to adopt for maximizing the growth potential of businesses in different markets, and how to leverage the innovative strategies with measurable success.

    Sharjeel where ever required helps as well with development and structuring of training programs and its delivery. Some of the programs delivered include but are not limited to ;

    * Effective Virtual and Remote Team Work
    * Effective Global Leadership
    * Global & International Negotiations
    * Working & Managing Teams Globally
    * Doing successful Global negotiations with various countries

    Sharjeel’s clients include Fortune 500 corporations in different and varied sectors of industry and services. Some of the selected clients include;

    Boeing, Ecolab, Caterpillar, BP, EMC, Occidental Petroleum, Rockwell Collins, First Solar, GE, Pepsi, Abbot Laboratories, EADS, Rolls Royce, P & G, Dell, Apple, J & J, Coca Cola, Qatari Diar, JP Morgan, Carlsberg, Heineken, Total, Standard Chartered, Lego, Walmart, ADNOC, Jaguar & Land Rover, BNP Paris Bas, SAP, Visa, Mastercard, Victoria Secret, Novartis, Aramco, Dow Chemical, Monsanto, Bombardier, TI, Aditya Birla, Astra Zeneca, Michelin, Mars, TNT, HP, British Foreign Office, Kimberly Clark, SABIC, Al Marai, Chevron, Credit Suisse, Costa, Cisco, E Bay, National Oil China, Oracle, Unilever, Honeywell, 3M, Vodafone, Akzo Nobel, SNCF, Cargill, Pfizer, General Dynamics, Alcatel, NYSE / Euronext, Bank of America, Petormin, HSBC, Chanel, LVMH, Office of President of Russia, Avery Denison, Swiss Re, ING, Expedia, AIG, Christy, Colgate – Palmolive, EDF, Christian Dior, McKinsey, Allianz, and many others.

  • CDA Inc. - Financial & Investment Analyst

    1995 - 2002 Capital risque et capital investissement

  • American Business School Of Paris ABS- Groupe IGS (Paris)

    Paris 1991 - 1994

