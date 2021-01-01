Sharjeel MOUTIER

Sharjeel is an experienced Trainer, Coach, Facilitator & Management Consultant. He has lived and worked in more than 10 countries worldwide. This includes the USA, UK, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Russia, Singapore, Australia & Oman. He has coached, advised, consulted and trained the top tier management of the Fortune 500 companies and have assisted them in implementing their international development plans and developing the global leadership & management skills of the senior management.



http://www.sharjeelintercultural.com/



Specialties:

- Middle East Gulf

- Geopolitics and its impact on Business

- Global leadership

- Developing Management for International Roles

- Managing global teams

- Negotiating and doing business with several countries around the globe.

- Effective team building within a multicultural workplace

- Virtual team building and best practices

- Executive Coaching



Mes compétences :

Arabe

Communication