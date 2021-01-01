Sharjeel Moutier
- Leadership And GLobal Competence Development
2003 - maintenant
In the past several years as a facilitator and trainer Sharjeel has delivered more then 500 days of trainings to over 2,500 people in more then 30 countries worldwide.
Most of his clients have been have been senior level management including CEO’s, CIO’s and VP’s as well as high potential and middle level managers. Sharjeel consults with a number of his clients on appropriate strategies to adopt for maximizing the growth potential of businesses in different markets, and how to leverage the innovative strategies with measurable success.
Sharjeel where ever required helps as well with development and structuring of training programs and its delivery. Some of the programs delivered include but are not limited to ;
* Effective Virtual and Remote Team Work
* Effective Global Leadership
* Global & International Negotiations
* Working & Managing Teams Globally
* Doing successful Global negotiations with various countries
Sharjeel’s clients include Fortune 500 corporations in different and varied sectors of industry and services. Some of the selected clients include;
Boeing, Ecolab, Caterpillar, BP, EMC, Occidental Petroleum, Rockwell Collins, First Solar, GE, Pepsi, Abbot Laboratories, EADS, Rolls Royce, P & G, Dell, Apple, J & J, Coca Cola, Qatari Diar, JP Morgan, Carlsberg, Heineken, Total, Standard Chartered, Lego, Walmart, ADNOC, Jaguar & Land Rover, BNP Paris Bas, SAP, Visa, Mastercard, Victoria Secret, Novartis, Aramco, Dow Chemical, Monsanto, Bombardier, TI, Aditya Birla, Astra Zeneca, Michelin, Mars, TNT, HP, British Foreign Office, Kimberly Clark, SABIC, Al Marai, Chevron, Credit Suisse, Costa, Cisco, E Bay, National Oil China, Oracle, Unilever, Honeywell, 3M, Vodafone, Akzo Nobel, SNCF, Cargill, Pfizer, General Dynamics, Alcatel, NYSE / Euronext, Bank of America, Petormin, HSBC, Chanel, LVMH, Office of President of Russia, Avery Denison, Swiss Re, ING, Expedia, AIG, Christy, Colgate – Palmolive, EDF, Christian Dior, McKinsey, Allianz, and many others.