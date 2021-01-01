Sharon ANTONAROS

-
STIB
- Operations Director
2015 - maintenant
• Management of 350 Security agents (Ticket control and Intervention) of the Brussels public transport company (STIB-MIVB) in order to offer a safe and secure transport environment and reduce fraud
• Responsible for 250 commercial agents in charge of providing help and information to customers and managing that the tram, bus and metro infrastructures are operational
• Responsible for Continuous Improvement projects to increase security and safety as well as modernize the customer centric activities
• Member of the Board
• Management of the relationship with public bodies (Regional and Federal), Police and Emergency forces
Mercury Marine EMEA
- Dealer/Retail Channel Director
2014 - 2015
• Head for Europe, Middle East and Africa of Mercury and associated brands marine engines and P&A
• Management of the EMEA dealers and sales channels
• Regional Customer Service Management
• Definition and execution of pricing and commercial conditions policies
• Management of the S&OP and Demand planning processeses
Free Lance
- Interim Manager
2014 - 2014
Goodyear Tire & Rubber
- Managing Director Dunlop motorcycle tyres EMEA
Rueil-Malmaison
2011 - 2014
Main tasks:
• Responsible for the overall Profit and Loss at EMEA level driving countries to achieve volume, margin and costs in the B2C and B2B businesses
• Head of the different areas of the business: R&D, Finance, Marketing, Sales, Supply Chain and Manufacturing
• Leading the local motorcycle business units across the EMEA region through monthly processes such as S&OP in order to assure stability of the business through cycles
• Responsible for creating and executing long term objectives for the business unit through a comprehensive and aligned vision
Main Achievements:
• Kept high profitability levels in difficult economic circumstances by making hard but necessary decisions with USD 100 million in sales and 35% GP
• Focused R&D activities on developing platform products to reduce costs and increase productivity in manufacturing
• Developed 5 year vision and key actions and started implementation
Goodyear Tire & Rubber
- Sales and Marketing Director motorcycle
Rueil-Malmaison
2008 - 2011
• Responsible for the overall Profit and Loss at EMEA level driving countries to achieve volume, margin and costs
• Develop key European accounts and refine the channel strategy to develop new business and maximize existing business, increase market share by investigating also new distribution networks
• Lead the mid-term and long-term product roadmap and drive R&D and production to reach performance levels and maintain output costs for OEM and Replacement business
• Lead, coach and develop the European sales and marketing organizations across Europe to drive both top and bottom line growth
• Responsible for all the communications agencies (ATL, BTL and PR) to increase Dunlop’s brand equity and create a consumer
• Lead motorsports efforts in MotoGP class and local races to activate our successes
Direct Reports: 1 brand manager, 1 sales manager, 2 Product managers
Tele Atlas
- EMEA Channel Development Director
Hertogenbosch's
2005 - 2008
• Responsible for the development of the 6 main Channels in which navigation products are sold (Retail, Distribution, Automotive, Phone channels, Parts & Accessories, Food channels) increasing navigation penetration rate in these channels by 30% year on year
• Defined, promoted and controlled the implementation of navigation sales and marketing strategies, budget and plans for every specific channel at EMEA level
• Lead BTL, ATL as well as sales and training tools for EMEA.
• Launched and managed 50 Field agents in all European countries to promote Tele Atlas in the stores and grow our partners and the market
• Responsible for EMEA corporate branding. Led the rebranding of Tele Atlas and its execution in EMEA
• Defining and executing Market Survey needs on consumer behaviours leading to a new segmentation of our product database
• Inform, control and motivate local sales organizations in order to grow market share and achieve budget and profitability
• Control all local marketing organisations and increase output. This has lead to an increase of sales share of 10% year on year keeping marketing costs on budget (5% of total sales)
SONY Information Technology Europe
- European Sales and Marketing Manager
Puteaux
2003 - 2005
Product category:
High end consumer desktops, notebooks accessories, VAIO Hard disk audio and video players and professional notebooks
Indirect Business through Retail, Distribution and Wholesale:
• Head of European Sales and marketing for Retail, Distribution and SME channels for the product categories
• European Profit and Loss as well as market share accountability for Europe
• Responsible for the European marketing strategy, programs, PR and promotions (by country, by channel), plan, execute, monitoring and evaluating them
• Reached sales and profitability targets every quarter
• Lead Product line ups and production quantities by country/model/channels, assuring clean shelves before the quarterly introduction of new models
• Monthly commercial negotiations with Pan-European and large national Retail and Distribution accounts
• System management/maintenance (Pricing, Stock provision, etc.)
• Responsible for Market research for Home Products
Direct business through SonyStyle Store:
• B2B: Responsible for Direct strategy, marketing and sales as well as service offering for SoHo and SME for VAIO Home and Mobile with net sales of €40 million and a margin of 40%
• B2C: Responsible for Direct business strategy, marketing and sales for consumers through SONY’s web portal for VAIO Home and Mobile with a profitable business of net sales €70 million
• Management of virtual teams (marketing and sales) for VAIO Home and Direct businesses
• Sales revenue increased from €200 million to €350 million for VAIO Home and Direct businesses over 14 months
SONY Information Technology Europe
- European Marketing Manager
Puteaux
2001 - 2003
Consumer desktops, notebooks accessories
• Launched the high end desktop category of VAIO
• Achieved a net sales of €180 million in less than 12 months.
• Created new markets for the high end desktops reaching over 40% market share with specialised customers (Distribution and Retail)
• Accountable for super consolidated Profit and Loss on desktop PCs and Accessories reaching a net margin of over 20%
• Rationalised the accessories ranges increasing profit by 25% and net sales by 50%
• Created shop in shop concepts to demonstrate our solutions at major CE retail chains
• Responsible for coordinating and participating in all marketing activities such as PR, Marketing printed and electronic collaterals and events
SONY Information Technology Europe
- Manager of Projects and Documentation Management Department
Puteaux
2000 - 2001
• Creation and Management of a team of 4 Engineering Project managers for SONY Notebooks, Desktops and PDA products
• Manager of the Documentation team in charge of all the technical consumer documentation for the above mentioned products
• Manager of the Quality Assurance team in charge of setting up and controlling the Quality Management System (QMS) for SONY ITE Engineering’s products resulting in a consumer return rate under 4% for the products
SONY Information Technology Europe
- Senior Project Manager
Puteaux
1999 - 2000
•Set up of project management of Sony IT notebooks for Europe managing the link between headquarter in Japan, hardware and software departments as well as Sales and Marketing in Europe
• Management of software and hardware suppliers
• Creation of consumer user guides, packaging
• Follow up of after-sales issues and set up of actions and processes reducing by 50% repetitive mistakes
The Bank of New York
- Client Administrator
1997 - 1998
• Day to day administration of global custody accounts for a portfolio of institutional customers (banks and large corporations)
• Follow up and solving of issues and claims encountered by customers under my responsibility
Traducteur-Interprète
- Freelance Translator and Interpreter
1996 - 1997
Bank Card Company
- Key Account Manager
1995 - 1996
Social and Economic Committee and the Committee of the Regions of the EU
- Traducteur stagiaire
1995 - 1995