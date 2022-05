• Shay J. Katz •



• Director • Editor • Visual Conceptor •



I’ve been involved in various aspects of television production and visual arts for more than 20 years. As an editor I’ve worked on a variety of genres including: documentaries, drama, documentaries, commercials, music videos and video installations. Currently residing in France, I direct and edit long format documentaries and feature films as well as doing "made to measure" design and visual conception work for TV programs and commercial clients.



Recent projects include:



Editing of "Si les papillons parlaient". A feature film by Stefan Libiot (104 min).



Editing of "LE DÉBUT DE LA FAIM". A documentary film, directed by Patrice Barrat, Produced by article Z and broadcast by "France 5" and "SBS - Australia.



Editing and co-directing (with Scott Hillier) of:

An Evening With David Garcia - Introducing the "Brooklyn's Lovers" albums.

(Concert, 74 min)



Editing and co-directing (with Scott Hillier) of:

"David Garcia Recording Brooklyn's Lovers" (Documentary, 18 min.)



Editing of music videos: "La Milonga" and "First Quart" for jazz musician David Garcia.



Editing of "Madre Mia: conversations avec la mère"

A feature film by Stefan Libiot.





Awards:



"Our Own Private Bin Laden" (2005) won the following awards:

2006 The European Independent Film Festival - Film of the Festival (Non-European).

2006 The European Independent Film Festival - Best Foreign Documentary.

2006 EBS International Documentary Festival (Korea) - "Audience Award".



"Trio for One" (2003) Won:

2004 Poprad International Festival of Mountain Films - Best Mountaineering Film.

Specialties



Highly creative editing capabilities, Post-production artistic supervision of both picture and sound, Strong ability to improvise and find or create solution in crises situations.



