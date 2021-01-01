Shekhar Singh SHEKHAWAT

-
Sara Analytics
- Developpeur
2016 - 2016
* Developpeur c# Winform-WPF-Web Service-Console Application BTECH
Actions B.K. Birla Institute of Engineering and
* 8-months:Kelenn-Technology est une entreprise française spécialisée Technology
-
Kelenn Technology
- Emploi
2015 - 2016
* pour le développement d'un logiciel dans le cadre d'une croissance
dans le domaine de la finance nous faisons développement sliverlight
pour le développement d'une nouvelle application de pricing
permettant de fournir des prix personnalisés pour nos clients. Ce
système doit permettre de paramétrer les différentes composantes du
flux de prix (spread, skew, band volume, bid dans toutes les
dimensions du flux de prix c#-silverlight). (Équipe de 3 personnes)
* * Study and Développement of C#, Silverlight and MVVM
architecture of coding
* * Sigleton pattern
* * XAML and XML
* C#, Xaml,XML, Silverlight (MVVM).
Developpeur C# et C++
-
Kelenn Technology
- Software Engineer
2015 - maintenant
KELENN Technology est une entreprise francaise spécialisée dans les systèmes industriels de vision automatique, tracking et impression jet d'encre.
Implantée à ANTONY (Paris sud), avec des filiales aux États-Unis et en Inde, la société conçoit développe et commercialise sur le marché mondial ses solutions auprès des équipementiers et des intégrateurs, pour les usines de productions les plus performantes.
*************************************************************************************************************
Kelenn Technology is a French company specialized in industrial systems automatic vision, tracking and inkjet printing.
Headquartered in Antony (Paris), with subsidiaries in the US and India, the company designs, develops and markets the world market its solutions to OEMs and integrators for the factories of the most successful productions. Company also involved in software development.
******************************************************************
Technology used are :
(1) C++ et C#
(2) PostGreSql et Odoo
(3) Webservices
(4) Xml et Python
-
Axestarck
- C++ Developpeur
2015 - 2015
* Stage chez LMS-Siemens
* LMS-Siemens a développé une application logicielle appelée AMESIM
qui est utilisée pour la simulation par des sociétés comme AirBus,
Thales, Dassault System, BMW etc. pour simuler des corps
mécaniques lourds. Ce logiciel est moins compatible avec l'API
Microsoft Windows. Moins compatible signifie que lorsque nous
ouvrons son projet de fichier dans le volet de prévisualisation le nit ne
montrent aucun aperçu du fichier de projet. Il doit donner un aperçu
de celui-ci.
-
Axestrack -India
- Software Engineer
2015 - maintenant
Axestrack is originated by IIT-Bombay and BITS-Pilani and IIM educated good experienced engineers in reputed MNCs like Microsoft. The company developed a software which tracks the location,speed, direction, fuel management, stoppage time, route deviation, door lock, car lock etc. of vehicle and notify the Fleet Manager through Sms or email. My task is "Multiple Responsive UI Integration with Tracking Services" in this existing software.
Technology used :
(1) Skills Required: C#, asp.net, javascript, html5, css
(2) Methodologies Used : MVC-5
(3) Database : SqlServer, MongoDB
(4) Script languages: Perl, Google script
(5) Method of work : SCRUM
-
Lusis Paris
- Software Developer
2014 - 2014
Developing Software applications using c# and silverlight for finance sector.
The project is targeted to develop a software application called "Price maker" for trader, Using the interface provided by GUI of this softwares enables the price maker to change the price of commodities for his clients.
It uses:
(1) C# (.net), Xaml, xml
(2) Silverlight
(3) MVVM
(4) Design patterns
(5) Cvs for integrating the modules developed by software déveloping team members.
(6) Tango
(7) Telerik
-
ESIEE Paris
- Binary File Compressor
Noisy-le-Grand Cedex
2014 - 2014
Made a Binary File Compressor in c++ and c# console application and then converted in GUI using c# Silverlight webapplication.
Project used the concepts of advance data structure like trees and linked lists etc. (with very optimal solution).
-
LMS, A Siemens Business
- Software Engineer
2013 - 2013
LMS was established more then 40 years before it has developed the software AMESim (which is used for simulation by the companies developing aeronautical and automobile applications). This software is less compatible with Microsoft Windows. ,My task is to make it more compatible with Microsoft Windows by adding some more applications (Microsoft Windows API) to this software. I am using C++,Qt Library, Component Object Model in accomplishing my project.
-
Trainee at MIPS Laboratory (ENSISA Mulhouse,France)
- C++ Trainee
2011 - 2011
Was working on a AutoMotive application using Visual C++ and RTMAaps. Objective was to determine the appropriate speed of the car according to the current road context (using camera and sensors in RTMaps) under a real time software called RTMaps using Visual C++ .Necessary tools were developed for 2 level data fusion of information provided by several specialized sources using the concept of the belief theory.