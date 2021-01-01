Shekhar Singh SHEKHAWAT

Menu

En résumé

Attention: looking for a job as C#-.NET developer (Winform-WPF developer), Visa status is STUDENT in France. Regardez mon CV en Francais et en Anglais sul la ligne https://shekharparis.blogspot.in .

I have done Btech in Computer science Engineering from BKBIET-Pilani, Rajasthan-India just after my bachelors i took admission in Ecole superieur d'ingenieur en electronique et electrotechnique in Paris which is famous for the name (ESIEE-Paris, estd-1903). From bachelors to till date i have made projects at national and international level as well. My field of interest is Embedded systems (Particularly Robotics).

And apart of Technical studies I have B2-Level of DELF (Dilpome de etude en Langue Francais) in French Language (Certified french exam by ministry of external affair of France).

Je suis en recherche de Job en C# et j'ai 2 anne d'experience en C++ et C#. (Mon email addresse est shekhar.paris@gmail.com)

Mes compétences :
C++
Perl
Microsoft Silverlight
C#
Français Langue Etrangère
Microsoft Windows
XML
Programmation
JavaScript
MVC
HTML 5
MVVM
ASP.NET
Services web
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Silverlight - WPF/E
Microsoft ASP.NET
Microsoft .NET Technology
Web Services
PostgreSQL
MySQL
Microsoft Visual C/C++
HTML5
GUI Applications
C Programming Language
software development
fuel management
develop a software application
Ubantu
UML/OMT
Siemens Hardware
Scrum Methodology
Perl Programming
OpenGL
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Foundation Classes
Linux
Java
HTML
Component Object Model
Commodities
Assembly Plants
XAML
Python Programming
socket programming
Windows Presentation Foundation
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Excel
JSON
General Ledger
DLL
Cascading Style Sheets
COM/DCOM

Entreprises

  • Sara Analytics - Developpeur

    2016 - 2016 * Developpeur c# Winform-WPF-Web Service-Console Application BTECH

    Actions B.K. Birla Institute of Engineering and

    * 8-months:Kelenn-Technology est une entreprise française spécialisée Technology

  • Kelenn Technology - Emploi

    2015 - 2016 Actions
    * pour le développement d'un logiciel dans le cadre d'une croissance
    dans le domaine de la finance nous faisons développement sliverlight
    pour le développement d'une nouvelle application de pricing
    permettant de fournir des prix personnalisés pour nos clients. Ce
    système doit permettre de paramétrer les différentes composantes du
    flux de prix (spread, skew, band volume, bid dans toutes les
    dimensions du flux de prix c#-silverlight). (Équipe de 3 personnes)

    Résultats
    * * Study and Développement of C#, Silverlight and MVVM
    architecture of coding

    * * Sigleton pattern

    * * XAML and XML

    Environnement technique
    * C#, Xaml,XML, Silverlight (MVVM).

    Developpeur C# et C++

  • Kelenn Technology - Software Engineer

    2015 - maintenant KELENN Technology est une entreprise francaise spécialisée dans les systèmes industriels de vision automatique, tracking et impression jet d'encre.
    Implantée à ANTONY (Paris sud), avec des filiales aux États-Unis et en Inde, la société conçoit développe et commercialise sur le marché mondial ses solutions auprès des équipementiers et des intégrateurs, pour les usines de productions les plus performantes.
    *************************************************************************************************************
    Kelenn Technology is a French company specialized in industrial systems automatic vision, tracking and inkjet printing.
    Headquartered in Antony (Paris), with subsidiaries in the US and India, the company designs, develops and markets the world market its solutions to OEMs and integrators for the factories of the most successful productions. Company also involved in software development.
    ******************************************************************
    Technology used are :
    (1) C++ et C#
    (2) PostGreSql et Odoo
    (3) Webservices
    (4) Xml et Python

  • Axestarck - C++ Developpeur

    2015 - 2015 Actions
    * Stage chez LMS-Siemens

    * LMS-Siemens a développé une application logicielle appelée AMESIM
    qui est utilisée pour la simulation par des sociétés comme AirBus,
    Thales, Dassault System, BMW etc. pour simuler des corps
    mécaniques lourds. Ce logiciel est moins compatible avec l'API
    Microsoft Windows. Moins compatible signifie que lorsque nous
    ouvrons son projet de fichier dans le volet de prévisualisation le nit ne
    montrent aucun aperçu du fichier de projet. Il doit donner un aperçu
    de celui-ci.

  • Axestrack -India - Software Engineer

    2015 - maintenant Axestrack is originated by IIT-Bombay and BITS-Pilani and IIM educated good experienced engineers in reputed MNCs like Microsoft. The company developed a software which tracks the location,speed, direction, fuel management, stoppage time, route deviation, door lock, car lock etc. of vehicle and notify the Fleet Manager through Sms or email. My task is "Multiple Responsive UI Integration with Tracking Services" in this existing software.

    Technology used :
    (1) Skills Required: C#, asp.net, javascript, html5, css
    (2) Methodologies Used : MVC-5
    (3) Database : SqlServer, MongoDB
    (4) Script languages: Perl, Google script
    (5) Method of work : SCRUM

  • Lusis Paris - Software Developer

    2014 - 2014 Developing Software applications using c# and silverlight for finance sector.
    The project is targeted to develop a software application called "Price maker" for trader, Using the interface provided by GUI of this softwares enables the price maker to change the price of commodities for his clients.

    It uses:
    (1) C# (.net), Xaml, xml
    (2) Silverlight
    (3) MVVM
    (4) Design patterns
    (5) Cvs for integrating the modules developed by software déveloping team members.
    (6) Tango
    (7) Telerik

  • ESIEE Paris - Binary File Compressor

    Noisy-le-Grand Cedex 2014 - 2014 Made a Binary File Compressor in c++ and c# console application and then converted in GUI using c# Silverlight webapplication.

    Project used the concepts of advance data structure like trees and linked lists etc. (with very optimal solution).

  • LMS, A Siemens Business - Software Engineer

    2013 - 2013 LMS was established more then 40 years before it has developed the software AMESim (which is used for simulation by the companies developing aeronautical and automobile applications). This software is less compatible with Microsoft Windows. ,My task is to make it more compatible with Microsoft Windows by adding some more applications (Microsoft Windows API) to this software. I am using C++,Qt Library, Component Object Model in accomplishing my project.

  • Trainee at MIPS Laboratory (ENSISA Mulhouse,France) - C++ Trainee

    2011 - 2011 Was working on a AutoMotive application using Visual C++ and RTMAaps. Objective was to determine the appropriate speed of the car according to the current road context (using camera and sensors in RTMaps) under a real time software called RTMaps using Visual C++ .Necessary tools were developed for 2 level data fusion of information provided by several specialized sources using the concept of the belief theory.

Formations

  • ESIEE Paris

    Noisy Le Grand 2012 - 2014 Actions
    * 201: 2-months(Internship): Stage chez MIPS-laboratoire à ENSISA
    Mulhouse pour travaille sur RTMaps en c++. Le projet était de trouver
    la bonne vitesse de voiture utilisant les Caméras et des Capteurs
    virtuelle (RTMaps) selon le contexte routier actuel.

    Résultats
    * * Learnt coding Visual C++

    * * Learnt RTMaps software

  • ESIEE Paris

    Noisy Le Grand 2012 - maintenant Diplome d'ingenieur en Informatique

  • ESIEE Paris

    Noisy Le Grand 2012 - 2014 Diplome d'ingenieur en Informatique

  • ESIEE (Villejuif)

    Villejuif 2012 - 2014

  • University Of East Paris

    Noisy Le Grand 2012 - 2014 Masters

    Diplome d'ingenieur en Informatique

  • ESIEE (Villejuif)

    Villejuif 2012 - 2014

  • Ministry Of Education Of France

    Paris 2011 - 2014 Diplôme d'études en langue française

    French : Intermediate (Passed B2 level of DELF- education of France for foreign french language learning students)

  • B K Birla Institute Of Engineering And Technology (Pilani Rajasthan)

    Pilani Rajasthan 2008 - 2012 Bachelor of Technology

Réseau

