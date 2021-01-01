Menu

Shengyong YANG

XIAMEN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Rockwell Automation (Asia Pacific) - Regional Planning & Inventory Control, AP - CPIM by Apics

    2010 - maintenant * AP Demand & supply planning
    * Inventory control
    * Demand & supply performance review & improvement

  • Rockwell Automation (China) Co., Ltd - Inventory Management Senior Analyst, Greater China

    2008 - maintenant * Demand management, purchase & distribution planning to support sales in Greater China region
    * Management of inventory & safety stock level in regional warehouses (Shanghai, Hongkong, Taipei)
    * MRP Planning systems maintenance & monitoring
    * Continueous improvement of planning & inventory control process

  • BAX Global Logistics (Xiamen) Co., Ltd - Key Account Project Leader

    2006 - 2008 * Team leader for key account customers such as Dell, Foxconn, Samsung, etc
    * Performance monitoring & analysis
    * New project implementation/new customer introduction
    * Vendor performance analysis for Dell VMI project

  • Prima International (Middle East) Co., Ltd, Dubai - Business Manager

    1999 - 2004 * Market exploring & penetration in Middle East for home appliances
    * New product launch, advertising campaign, trade shows
    * Establish & maintenance of customer database
    * Export promotion activities on behalf of Xiamen Municipality

  • Xiamen Haitian Container Co. - M&R Supervisor

    1997 - 1998 * Team lead for M&R operation
    * Container inspection & repair cost estimation

Formations

  • Essec

    Cergy Pontoise 2004 - 2006 International Logistics & Supply Chain Management

  • Chongqing Jianzhu University (Chongqing)

    Chongqing 1993 - 1997 English for scientific & technologic purposes

    Foreign Languages

