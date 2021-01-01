Shengyong YANG

-
Rockwell Automation (Asia Pacific)
- Regional Planning & Inventory Control, AP - CPIM by Apics
2010 - maintenant
* AP Demand & supply planning
* Inventory control
* Demand & supply performance review & improvement
-
Rockwell Automation (China) Co., Ltd
- Inventory Management Senior Analyst, Greater China
2008 - maintenant
* Demand management, purchase & distribution planning to support sales in Greater China region
* Management of inventory & safety stock level in regional warehouses (Shanghai, Hongkong, Taipei)
* MRP Planning systems maintenance & monitoring
* Continueous improvement of planning & inventory control process
-
BAX Global Logistics (Xiamen) Co., Ltd
- Key Account Project Leader
2006 - 2008
* Team leader for key account customers such as Dell, Foxconn, Samsung, etc
* Performance monitoring & analysis
* New project implementation/new customer introduction
* Vendor performance analysis for Dell VMI project
-
Prima International (Middle East) Co., Ltd, Dubai
- Business Manager
1999 - 2004
* Market exploring & penetration in Middle East for home appliances
* New product launch, advertising campaign, trade shows
* Establish & maintenance of customer database
* Export promotion activities on behalf of Xiamen Municipality
-
Xiamen Haitian Container Co.
- M&R Supervisor
1997 - 1998
* Team lead for M&R operation
* Container inspection & repair cost estimation