Yan CORDIER

Eveil de Lyon - Section Foot US Gones
- Assistant coach catégorie Junior
2015 - maintenant
AFAS Ltd
- Key Account Manager
2010 - 2012
• Daily management of an office:
• Team Management
5 merchandisers: 30 factories, 800 orders in hands, more than 5 million pieces
4 QC
2 accessories staff
2 collection samples staff, 1 also in charge of sourcing.
1 personal assistant
• Daily job:
Interface between HQ and Nanjing office
Receiving orders and transfer them to merchandiser who’s assigned different factories.
Get quotation.
Follow up samples flow, production and delivery.
Recruitment (2 QCs, 1 merchandiser, Sourcing staff and personal assistant)
Training
Sourcing
Achievement:
Reduce Air-shipment fees from 200K Euros to 60K Euros from 2010 to 2011
Groupe Zannier
- QC Manager and logistics
Paris
2009 - 2010
Inspection Center set up
- Oversee the design of I.C.
- Oversee the purchasing of material and tools necessary for I.C.
- Control expenses related to work in I.C.
Recruitment, management and training of 4 Quality Controllers.
Suppliers management
- Deal with the quality issues from the suppliers.
- On site audits
- Suppliers’ evaluation: Check the key process and CTQ item performance on supplier side before pilot run shipment
- Communication with the suppliers, merchandisers and the customer relevant team.
Quality control and measurement for products qualification technical support
- Follow up daily IQC/On Line findings.
- Follow up the part qualification step (Sample, Pilot run, Production).
· Coordination between suppliers and buyers
Plan Final Inspection in I.C. in Xiamen, and check after each inspections to guarantee that the reports are correct according to AQL and respecting the requirements of the different brands.
Fujian area processes implementation
- Put in place in suppliers facilities: free area from metal by using needle detector.
- Record of broken needles
- Record of inspection for fabric in suppliers
- Record of quality defects seen
Sansha
- Quality Control Manager and Development Product
2007 - 2008
Quality control department set up in a French owned factory
- Factory’s Quality Department creation
- Material arrival inspection & related staff training
- Record of defects organization
- Inline and before packing inspection & related staff training
Responsible for the quality of the products ranging from dancing shoes, pointe shoes,sneakers, and garments for dance such as tutus
- Work closely with the Director’s factory
- Work on a 5S approach
- Ensure that the method of production is correct
- Put in place inspections by random checking in our warehouse
Control production inline, and before packing.
Develop new products for men, style: hip-hop wear.
Flunch
- Director's assistant
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
2006 - 2006
Geodis Calberson
Levallois-Perret
2005 - maintenant
Comabi
2005 - maintenant
Rhodia Silices
2003 - maintenant
Tianlun Dynasty Hotel
2002 - 2003
Taillefert et Fabre
2001 - maintenant
Jec Industries
2000 - maintenant
Demathieu et Bard
Montigny-lès-Metz
1999 - maintenant