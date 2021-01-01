Menu

Shira Destinie LANDRAC

RENNES

En résumé

Je suis très attaché aux institutions démocratiques et coopératives.
J'aimerais faire la formation aux adultes, ou la traduction technique, ou d'enseigner les maths, l'économique ou l'espagnole au niveau du post-Bac ou du Bac. Tout ça en contexte international si possible.
Je peut l'enseigner en anglais comme en français.

Merci,
(Shira) Destinie Landrac


Mes compétences :
Perl Programming
HTML
Foreign Exchange
C Programming Language
UNIX
CGI Web Development
Apache WEB Server
Vienna Design Method
UNIX Free BSD
TCP/IP
System Administration
Sun Solaris
Secure Shell
SCO Unix
Raptor Firewalls
Network File System
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Linux
LAN/WAN > LAN
IP
FTP
Domain Name Server Protocol
C++
Ecriture
Politiques sociales
Enseignement universitaire
Recherche documentaire
Prise de parole
Pédagogie active
Formation
Enseignement
VAX/VMS

  • La Cimade - Interprète

    2015 - 2016 Je suis interprète bénévole. Anglais, Espagnole, Français et Turc.
    ShiraDest
    Mars, 12015 èH (ère Holocène)

  • Montgomery College, Rockville - Professeure adjointe en mathématiques :

    2011 - 2012 Planification et l'enseignement de courses d’algèbre. aux étudiantes de premier niveaux au université.

    (Taught Algebra I and II using MathLab and Blackboard software and TI-84+ graphing calculators. Algebraic, graphical, numerical, and verbal approaches were
    combined in working with a variety of functions and their applications, including linear, polynomial, exponential, logarithmic, rational, and radical functions and solving
    systems of equations. Use of realia, math journaling and experience-based teaching techniques proved highly effective. ShiraDest 18.3.12016 HE)

  • SHIR Tours - Guide touristique pédestre avec chansons de Washington, DC

    2011 - 2013 J'ai créé et donnais des visites guidées pédestres avec des chansons "Spirituals" de la communauté noire et de la communauté juive pour enseigner l'histoire de la coopération entre les communautés à Washington, DC.

  • Freelance - Tutrice de maths, l'histoire économique et langues étrangéres

    2010 - maintenant Je donnes des cours sur internet aux adultes, et j'ai donné la formation et des cours en l’algèbre, la géométrie, l'hébreu biblique, l'espagnole et l'histoire économique.

  • Latin American Youth Center, Washington, DC - Tutrice, traducctrice et chef de site

    2010 - 2011 J'ai avais responsabilité pour plusieurs élevés et un autre enseignant. J'ai enseignait l'anglais et maths et traduisait en espagnole pour les parents qui ne parlait pas l'anglais.

  • Latin American Youth Center - Coordinatrice du site, tutrice et interprète

    2010 - 2011 Enseigné les maths et l'anglais pour les enfants Latinos. Je parlais aussi avec les parents pour leurs expliquer tout en espagnol, cars ils parlaient pas l'anglais.

  • SERESC - Math Teacher & Unix Systems Administrator

    2001 - 2003 Taught high school math at The Brentwood School and designed web sites, gave Unix classes for SERESC.

  • NH Community Technical College - Professeur

    2001 - 2001 CS175 (taught required course

    "Introduction To C++"),
    MITRE Corporation, Bedford, MA: Investigating and writing research reports on

    software applications and operating systems, Security on Linux, FreeBSD,

    Apache, IP Filter. Solaris 5.x, Apache SSL, Postgress, AppShield, TCP/IP

    LANs, sendmail, SSH, Qmail with VI in C, Excell, PowerPoint

  • MITRE Corporation - Architecte Systèmes

    2000 - 2002

  • MITRE corporation - Sr. Unix Systems Administrator

    2000 - 2001 Senior INFOSEC Engineer

  • Safety Net Solutions - Architecte Systèmes

    1998 - 2000

  • Safety Net Solutions - Unix LAN Systems Administrator

    1998 - 2000 Unix security, NFS/SunYP, RCS, ``make

    files'', training peers at Volpe FAA center,

  • Aspen Systems Corporation - Administratrice systèmes Unix et réseaux

    1996 - 1998

  • Aspen Systems Corporation - Contractor

    1996 - 1998 Unix LAN Security, Raptor firewall,

    FTP, DNS, Perl, C, HTML,

  • Beranek and Newman - Associate Software Engineer

    1994 - 1995 Technical Assistant

  • University of Baltimore Library - Data Entry Technician

    1991 - 1992

  • Morgan State University - Summer Engineering Intern

    1989 - 1989 via Morgan State University

    Kraft-General Foods,
    Bakery counter staff, part time

  • People's Drug Store - Pharmacy Technician

    1986 - 1988 vendeuse

  • University Of Bath

    Bath 2006 - 2010 Master of Philosophy

    MPhil in Economic Social Policy based on Thesis on 'Shared Monetary Governance'

  • Boston Academy Of English

    Boston 2004 - 2004 TEFL

  • University Of Baltimore (Baltimore)

    Baltimore 1991 - 1993 Bachelor of Computer Sciences

    Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

  • United States Naval Academy (Annapolis, Md)

    Annapolis, Md 1988 - 1989

