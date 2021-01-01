Je suis très attaché aux institutions démocratiques et coopératives.

J'aimerais faire la formation aux adultes, ou la traduction technique, ou d'enseigner les maths, l'économique ou l'espagnole au niveau du post-Bac ou du Bac. Tout ça en contexte international si possible.

Je peut l'enseigner en anglais comme en français.



Merci,

(Shira) Destinie Landrac





Mes compétences :

Perl Programming

HTML

Foreign Exchange

C Programming Language

UNIX

CGI Web Development

Apache WEB Server

Vienna Design Method

UNIX Free BSD

TCP/IP

System Administration

Sun Solaris

Secure Shell

SCO Unix

Raptor Firewalls

Network File System

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Linux

LAN/WAN > LAN

IP

FTP

Domain Name Server Protocol

C++

Ecriture

Politiques sociales

Enseignement universitaire

Recherche documentaire

Prise de parole

Pédagogie active

Formation

Enseignement

VAX/VMS