(Shira) Destinie Landrac

-
La Cimade
- Interprète
2015 - 2016
Je suis interprète bénévole. Anglais, Espagnole, Français et Turc.
ShiraDest
Mars, 12015 èH (ère Holocène)
-
Montgomery College, Rockville
- Professeure adjointe en mathématiques :
2011 - 2012
Planification et l'enseignement de courses d’algèbre. aux étudiantes de premier niveaux au université.
(Taught Algebra I and II using MathLab and Blackboard software and TI-84+ graphing calculators. Algebraic, graphical, numerical, and verbal approaches were
combined in working with a variety of functions and their applications, including linear, polynomial, exponential, logarithmic, rational, and radical functions and solving
systems of equations. Use of realia, math journaling and experience-based teaching techniques proved highly effective. ShiraDest 18.3.12016 HE)
-
SHIR Tours
- Guide touristique pédestre avec chansons de Washington, DC
2011 - 2013
J'ai créé et donnais des visites guidées pédestres avec des chansons "Spirituals" de la communauté noire et de la communauté juive pour enseigner l'histoire de la coopération entre les communautés à Washington, DC.
-
Freelance
- Tutrice de maths, l'histoire économique et langues étrangéres
2010 - maintenant
Je donnes des cours sur internet aux adultes, et j'ai donné la formation et des cours en l’algèbre, la géométrie, l'hébreu biblique, l'espagnole et l'histoire économique.
-
Latin American Youth Center, Washington, DC
- Tutrice, traducctrice et chef de site
2010 - 2011
J'ai avais responsabilité pour plusieurs élevés et un autre enseignant. J'ai enseignait l'anglais et maths et traduisait en espagnole pour les parents qui ne parlait pas l'anglais.
-
Latin American Youth Center
- Coordinatrice du site, tutrice et interprète
2010 - 2011
Enseigné les maths et l'anglais pour les enfants Latinos. Je parlais aussi avec les parents pour leurs expliquer tout en espagnol, cars ils parlaient pas l'anglais.
-
SERESC
- Math Teacher & Unix Systems Administrator
2001 - 2003
Taught high school math at The Brentwood School and designed web sites, gave Unix classes for SERESC.
-
NH Community Technical College
- Professeur
2001 - 2001
CS175 (taught required course
"Introduction To C++"),
MITRE Corporation, Bedford, MA: Investigating and writing research reports on
software applications and operating systems, Security on Linux, FreeBSD,
Apache, IP Filter. Solaris 5.x, Apache SSL, Postgress, AppShield, TCP/IP
LANs, sendmail, SSH, Qmail with VI in C, Excell, PowerPoint
-
MITRE Corporation
- Architecte Systèmes
2000 - 2002
-
MITRE corporation
- Sr. Unix Systems Administrator
2000 - 2001
Senior INFOSEC Engineer
-
Safety Net Solutions
- Architecte Systèmes
1998 - 2000
-
Safety Net Solutions
- Unix LAN Systems Administrator
1998 - 2000
Unix security, NFS/SunYP, RCS, ``make
files'', training peers at Volpe FAA center,
-
Aspen Systems Corporation
- Administratrice systèmes Unix et réseaux
1996 - 1998
-
Aspen Systems Corporation
- Contractor
1996 - 1998
Unix LAN Security, Raptor firewall,
FTP, DNS, Perl, C, HTML,
-
Beranek and Newman
- Associate Software Engineer
1994 - 1995
Technical Assistant
-
University of Baltimore Library
- Data Entry Technician
1991 - 1992
-
Morgan State University
- Summer Engineering Intern
1989 - 1989
via Morgan State University
Kraft-General Foods,
Bakery counter staff, part time
-
People's Drug Store
- Pharmacy Technician
1986 - 1988
vendeuse