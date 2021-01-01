Shirine BENHENDA

Mes compétences :
Biologie Moléculaire
Biologie Cellulaire
Gestion de budget
Gestion de projets
Entreprises
Sophia Genetics, SA
- Sales & Business Development Manager
2015 - maintenantAbout Sophia Genetics
Sophia Genetics, a European leader in Data Driven Medicine, brings together expertise in genetics, bioinformatics, machine learning and genomic privacy. Based in Switzerland, we are known for our high medical standards and Swiss precision when it comes to accuracy and quality management. Sophia Genetics offers health professionals who perform clinical genetic testing bioinformatics analysis, quality assurance, and secure banking of patient DNA sequence data generated by NGS. Sophia Genetics helps clinical laboratories to reduce the cost, overcome complexity and fulfil quality constraints related to the use of NGS in the clinic. For more information, visit www.sophiagenetics.com.
INSERM
- Chercheur Post-Doctorant
PARIS 132011 - 2015
Institut Pasteur
- Chef de Projet/ Doctorante
Paris2007 - 2010Etude du rôle de la protéine HBx du virus de l'hépatite B dans la formation de l'hépatocarcinome.