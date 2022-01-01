Menu

Sineth NGINN

Vélizy-Villacoublay

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Pack office
Peoplesoft
Formation professionnelle

Entreprises

  • Dassault Systemes - Chargée de Formation

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2012 - 2014

  • BNP PF - Assistante RH Formation

    2011 - 2012

  • Groupe FG Design - Assistante commerciale

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2010

  • Avidéon - Assistante de Direction

    2008 - 2008

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :