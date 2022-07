After more than six years of experience in the telecommunications field, I had the opportunity to work with several operators in the EMEA region (Cameroon, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Morocco, France, Spain), which allowed me to gain a deep understanding of: Core network (GPRS, UMTS, IMS, EPC), Call flow 2G / 3G / 4G, troubleshooting Protocol.



Mes compétences :

GPRS

SS7 and GSM

IMS

UMTS

Oracle Database

Networking

LTE