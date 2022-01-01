Smaïl BENZIDIA, Head of Masters “Quality Management”, IAE Metz, Lorraine University



Co-founder of the international conference PROLOG “ Projetc and Logistics”: The edition will be held in Logistics Institute, University of Hull, UK. (28-29 Jun 2018).



For more informations :



Smaïl Benzidia is Associate Professor of Supply Chain Management at the University of Lorraine/IAE Metz, France, and a member of the European Center for Research in Financial Economics and Business Management (CEREFIGE). He is a head for the Master Quality Management at IAE Metz and a co-founder of the International Conference PROLOG: “Project Logistic”,Array. His research focuses on Interorganizational Information Systems, development of E-business especially the business model of Electronic Marketplaces, Collaborative Supply Chain Management. He has published several papers in academic journals and conference proceedings. Email: smail.benzidia@univ-lorraine.fr



Mes compétences :

Achats

Commerce international

Supply chain management

Systèmes d'information

Commerce électronique