Soizic LE ROUZES
Soizic LE ROUZES
Wasquehal
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Rouge gorge Lingerie
- Responsable de magasin
Wasquehal
2013 - 2014
OKAIDI
- RESPONSABLE DE POINT DE VENTE
Roubaix
2008 - 2013
FOOT LOCKER
- Responsable magasin
2001 - 2008
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandre BOULANGUE
Delphine CAILLETET
Gokhan OZTAYKUTLU
Hélène SIN
Jean Christophe HALLYNCK
Marion GHERLICH
Recrutement LYNX RH LILLE
Wilfried TINTINE
