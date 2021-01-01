Menu

Solenn THOMAS

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Managers by Alexander Hughes - Consultant

    2010 - maintenant

  • Alexander Hughes - Researcher Consultant

    Paris 2007 - 2010

  • Hudson - Researcher

    2005 - 2007

Formations

  • Université De Provence Aix-Marseille I (Aix En Provence)

    Aix En Provence 2003 - 2004 Licence de Philosophie

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Clermont Ferrand)

    Clermont Ferrand 2002 - 2005

  • Lycée Claude Fauriel ESC S

    Saint Etienne 2000 - 2002

  • Lycée Claude Lebois (St Chamond)

    St Chamond 1997 - 2000 Baccalauréat ES, mention bien

