Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Solenn THOMAS
Ajouter
Solenn THOMAS
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Managers by Alexander Hughes
- Consultant
2010 - maintenant
Alexander Hughes
- Researcher Consultant
Paris
2007 - 2010
Hudson
- Researcher
2005 - 2007
Formations
Université De Provence Aix-Marseille I (Aix En Provence)
Aix En Provence
2003 - 2004
Licence de Philosophie
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Clermont Ferrand)
Clermont Ferrand
2002 - 2005
Lycée Claude Fauriel ESC S
Saint Etienne
2000 - 2002
Lycée Claude Lebois (St Chamond)
St Chamond
1997 - 2000
Baccalauréat ES, mention bien
Réseau
Abdelaziz HMAIDA
Anne VILETTE
Arnaud BENSAID
Astrid DE LA TOUR D'AUVERGNE
David VIRASAK
Laure DAVID BOURNAC
Olivier LUET
Valerie GOLETTO
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z