Solenne MARTIN
Solenne MARTIN
RENNES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
XENOBLIS
- Directeur D'Etudes
2006 - maintenant
CEA Saclay
- Doctorant
Gif-sur-Yvette
2002 - 2006
Formations
Université Paris XI Paris Sud
Orsay
2002 - 2006
Doctorat
Réseau
Anne MOULINET
Arnaud BRUYERE
Carine PASDELOU
Emilie CUVIER
Fanny BOISLÈVE
France-Hélène LEFEBVRE
Guillaume RIBAULT
Laure CRESTEY
Nicolas MOUCHET
