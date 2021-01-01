Menu

Soline LAFORCADE

GIF SUR YVETTE

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Yoobic - Vice President

    2018 - maintenant

  • Red Hat - Sales Director

    Puteaux 2016 - 2018

  • Dassault Systèmes - Sales Director

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2015 - 2016 High Tech, Life Science, Finance & Business Services, Consumer Goods & Retail

  • Microsoft - Sales Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2011 - 2015

  • Microsoft - Global Business Manager for Orange France Telecom

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2009 - 2011 in charge of Microsoft Worldwide Sales To Orange France Telecom

  • Microsoft - Account Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2006 - 2009

  • HP Software - Ingénieur d'affaires

    2003 - 2006

  • Parametric Technology Corporation - Ingénieur d'affaires Services

    2000 - 2003

  • Parametric Technology Corporation - Ingénieur avant vente

    1997 - 2000

  • SNCF - Responsable d'exploitation

    1994 - 1997

