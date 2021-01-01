Soline LAFORCADE

-
Yoobic
- Vice President
2018 - maintenant
-
Red Hat
- Sales Director
Puteaux
2016 - 2018
-
Dassault Systèmes
- Sales Director
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2015 - 2016
High Tech, Life Science, Finance & Business Services, Consumer Goods & Retail
-
Microsoft
- Sales Manager
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
2011 - 2015
-
Microsoft
- Global Business Manager for Orange France Telecom
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
2009 - 2011
in charge of Microsoft Worldwide Sales To Orange France Telecom
-
Microsoft
- Account Manager
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
2006 - 2009
-
HP Software
- Ingénieur d'affaires
2003 - 2006
-
Parametric Technology Corporation
- Ingénieur d'affaires Services
2000 - 2003
-
Parametric Technology Corporation
- Ingénieur avant vente
1997 - 2000
-
SNCF
- Responsable d'exploitation
1994 - 1997