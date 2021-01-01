Retail
Sonia ALVES
Sonia ALVES
COURBEVOIE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SEIXO HABITAT
- Assistante de Direction
2020 - maintenant
Assister le Président de Seixo Habitat
Neo Sourcing
- Consultante en recrutement
Neuilly sur Seine
2007 - 2019
Formations
ISTEC - Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Marketing
Paris
1999 - 2001
RH et commerce
CFA Stephenson
Paris
1997 - 1999
Commerce
Réseau
Alexis AFLALO
Benjamin NADOL
Cécile CRESPI
Cécile PRUNIER
Christophe CASTRES
Clément CAUBEL
Didier GOBBI*
Frederic KAISER
Helene RYBAK
Hichem AMIROUCHE
