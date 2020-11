15-year Experience in Clinical Research |International Phases I to III Studies & Post-Marketing Surveillance Studies | Pharma & Medical Devices | CRA, Lead CRA & CPM Skills | Experience in Pharmaceutical, CRO and Hospital environments | Expertise in Oncology, Immunotherapy, ORL, Ophthalmology, Gynaecology, Aesthetics & Neurosciences (PhD)



Mes compétences :

R&D

Coordination

Project Management

Clinical Research

Biotechnology

Oncology

Monitoring