Stéphane BAJ

Courbevoie

En résumé

Http://www.linkedin.com/profile/view?id=5893309&trk=tab_pro

At Chubb Continental Europe, we have the ambition to double our business through partnerships in the coming years, across all lines of business. My role is to embed a strategy for the region and develop business plans which ensure we reach our goal.

From mid 2013 to end of 2017, I have been in charge of the A&H-Corporate and Affinity business and profit center for Europe, Middle-East and Africa ($330m+ business) after 6 years leading the ACE France personal accident insurance team (50+ staff members) and growing the business up to 140m EUR.
Prior to this, 17-year business development management experience for medical assistance companies.

In depth knowledge of French corporate & insurance markets for medical, security and accident & health risks; well versed in the distribution of these propositions in European markets.

Strong experience of B to B sales & marketing management for personal services programs, of management of strategic accounts and distribution partnerships and of international or cross-border projects. Solid experience of managing a P&L for growth across different geographies and cultures within a highly demanding matrix-based organisation.

A real taste for people management and for running a business internationally. A proven ability to lead strategic initiatives and drive results in an industry and in markets where growth is a challenge.

Mes compétences :
Business
Business Developement
Expatriate
Health insurance
Insurance
Management
Médical
People Management
Result oriented
Travel

Entreprises

  • Chubb - Vice President - Partnerships and Alternative DIstribution

    Courbevoie 2018 - maintenant

  • Chubb - Regional Director Europe Middle-East Africa, A&H Corporate & Affinity,

    Warren 2013 - maintenant

  • ACE European Group - Regional Director EMEA, A&H Corporate & Affinity

    Courbevoie 2013 - maintenant

  • ACE European Group Ltd - Directeur Délégué, Assurances de Personnes, Partenariats & Distribution - A&H-PL Director - France

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2013 Country/Profit Center Manager for the Personal Insurance Lines of Business: Accident & Health, Direct Marketing, Specialty Personal Lines, Life. Key figures : 140 M EUR in 2013, 50+ staff members.

  • International SOS - Sales & Marketing Director - France

    Levallois-Perret 1997 - 2007 In charge of establishing the French client-base when International SOS set up its 1st local operation in Europe, developping it over the years, creating a local marketing & product strategy, building and leading a strong sales & marketing team.

    Played an instrumental role in the success of the company on the French market, as international SOS became in a few years the market leader of the international medical & security assistance industry, a 1 billion EUR + market place.

  • CGS - Compagnie Générale de Secours, Groupe Athéna Assurances - Head of Marketing & Sales

    1990 - 1997 1st hire in the sales area, has highly contributed to the business development of the company, built the sales team, accompanied the growth of the company from a 30-employee one to a 160-employee travel & roadside assistance services company, with major local & international BtoB clients.

Formations

  • ENASS

    Paris 2002 - 2003 Executive M.B.A. «Management of the Insurance Company», Marketing, Management, Insurance

  • ICD

    Paris 1989 - 1991 Master Degree in Business, Marketing & Management

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 1987 - 1989 Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard - Bachelor Degree - DUT, Sales - Techniques de Commercialisation

Réseau