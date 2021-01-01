Stéphane BAJ

Http://www.linkedin.com/profile/view?id=5893309&trk=tab_pro



At Chubb Continental Europe, we have the ambition to double our business through partnerships in the coming years, across all lines of business. My role is to embed a strategy for the region and develop business plans which ensure we reach our goal.



From mid 2013 to end of 2017, I have been in charge of the A&H-Corporate and Affinity business and profit center for Europe, Middle-East and Africa ($330m+ business) after 6 years leading the ACE France personal accident insurance team (50+ staff members) and growing the business up to 140m EUR.

Prior to this, 17-year business development management experience for medical assistance companies.



In depth knowledge of French corporate & insurance markets for medical, security and accident & health risks; well versed in the distribution of these propositions in European markets.



Strong experience of B to B sales & marketing management for personal services programs, of management of strategic accounts and distribution partnerships and of international or cross-border projects. Solid experience of managing a P&L for growth across different geographies and cultures within a highly demanding matrix-based organisation.



A real taste for people management and for running a business internationally. A proven ability to lead strategic initiatives and drive results in an industry and in markets where growth is a challenge.



Mes compétences :

Business

Business Developement

Expatriate

Health insurance

Insurance

Management

Médical

People Management

Result oriented

Travel