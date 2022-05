Stéphane VALLEE

8 years of experience in IT selling. Very good customer relationship. Excellent verbal skills and confident presenter. Creating long-term partnership, and generating sustainable profitability, experience in go-to-market initiatives for new solutions and markets. Advanced skills on all sales and business development activities.



Successful business development of different IT lines of business.



Specialties: Big Data, Cloud, SaaS, Servers, Storage, virtualization, business development, channel development, alliances development,



Languages: French, English, Spanish



Mes compétences :

Négociation commerciale

Management opérationnel

IT services

Relation clients

Ecoute & Initiative

Stratégie commerciale

Veille concurrentielle

Veille stratégique

Décisions stratégiques et organisationnelles

Négociation

Veille technologique

Avant-vente

Cloud computing

Négociations

Virtualisation