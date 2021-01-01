Stephane VIEZ

-
Fiducial
- Directeur controle de gestion - budget
Courbevoie
2014 - maintenant
Pilotage des resultats, optimisation de la performance operationnelle. Gestion des operations de croissance externe, organisation du business model groupe, integration des acquisitions, refonte du systeme de reporting groupe
-
Iveco Spa
- Directeur financier Groupe
2010 - 2014
IVECO Group : Trucks & Commercial vehicles manufacturer;€10bn revenues (50% outside Europe), 25000 employees, Joint-ventures in China, Russia & AME.
Finance team : 750 heads
Finance budget : €80mn
Finance function responsibilities : Consolidation & reporting, financial & strategic planning, operations & projects business control, Accounting & Internal Control, Taxes, treasury & FX hedging, business analysis & analysts presentations, insurances, real Estate management
Accomplishments:
FIAT INDUSTRIAL spin off & 2011 IPO management regarding Iveco matters (representing 40% of FI revenues): Consob documentation, Roadshows, legal entities reshaping,...;
industrial footprint restructuring : 7 plants closed in 2011 & 2012 in Europe, leading to €150mn fixed costs savings runrate;
international partnerships projects (Daimler; Kamaz);
Barclay's Trucks Financial Services buyout : €3bn customers portfolio, €250mn equity value;
Iveco MBA training course organization for Group high potential managers in connection with Turin University (professor Giorgio Pelicelli)
Joint-venture set up from scratch in South Africa with a local partner (Larimar Group)
real Estate optimization, disposing of 90% of the available properties in 2 years (€45mn cash effect).
support to africa middle east sales development through barters operations and specific financing solutions
-
Fiat Powertrain Technologies
- Group CFO
Trappes
2009 - 2010
FIAT POWERTRAIN Develop & sell Engines, Gearboxes, Axles & transmissions for passenger cars & industrial applications (trucks, buses, aero, agriculture, marine)
€7bn Revenues (65% with Fiat companies, 35% with third parties), strong presence in Europe, Latin America, US, Poland, India & China (2JV, 1 market Company, 1 R&D centre).
capital intensive activity based on international partnership agreements regarding both production capacities & technology sharing : GM (Germany-Poland-Brazil), SAIC (China), TATA (India), SOLLERS (Russia), CHRYSLER (USA-Mexico), MITSUBISHI (Japan), ASB (Italy), ALSTOM (France)
major accomplishments :
pending litigations resolution on key contracts
participation to key sales contracts negotiation & settlement
war-room product cost reduction program to save €80mn runrate after 2 years : benchmark cost efficient components functions, global sourcing leveraging on China team, and design to costs
new plants projects in Italy (gearboxes : €400mn capex), and in China (GAC partnership)
gearboxes components plant terminated in Spain
-
Iveco
- Head of business control
Vénissieux
2006 - 2009
in charge of operations control from target setting to performance follow up (sales, plants, logistic, purchasing, support functions), investment control (product development, production, partnerships,...), consolidation & reporting, Financial & strategic planning
Accomplishments :
crisis management (positive operating profit even during 2008-2009 black period):
- accelerated flexibilization of Fixed manufacturing costs to cope with 70% activity slump;
- exceptional measures to rescue both Dealers network and specific suppliers;
- Overheads cuts from €1000mn in 2007/2008 to €750mn in 2009;
- cash crash program reaching €450mn positive operating Cash-flows in 2008/2009;
Vehicle cost of Ownership model leading to change in decision-making criterias regarding product development (e.g. more focused on durability to sustain residual value), offers to customers (bundles) & pricing policy;
loss-making operations tackled (breakeven reached after 12 months) : Maintenance & repair contracts (through costs tracking & follow up on 40 000 contracts), Dealers of property (through structure costs cuts & legal entities merger plan by country), Used Trucks,...
structured & homongeneous transfer prices policy set up in Europe in coordination with local tax authorities.
SAP ERP extended from major companies to all legal entities in Europe.
-
Irisbus
- CFO
VENISSIEUX
2002 - 2006
IRISBUS Group : Bus & Coach manufacturer; €1.5bn revenues, 7000 employees, Joint-ventures in China (CBC) and in Cote d'Ivoire.
Finance team : 150 heads
Finance budget : €15mn
Finance function responsibilities : Consolidation & reporting, financial & strategic planning, operations & projects business control, Accounting & Internal Control, Taxes, treasury
Accomplishments:
Finance team reshaping & reorganization reaching 25% function costs savings after 2 years
reporting set up from scratch with HFM implementation
loss-making business restructuring : termination plan for Ikarusbus operations in Hungary (2 plants) and Civis business unit in Europe-US, operations & plants closing in Australia & Spain (Mataro);
cash crash program to finance investments of the recovery plan : 300M€ first 2 years positive cash flows.
Integration of Irisbus in Iveco systems & organization, including full merger of Irisbus legal entities with Iveco ones
rating "banque de France" from 4 to 3+ in 2005
-
Renault Trucks
- Chief Financial Operations Officer
Saint-Priest France
2000 - 2002
Trucks manufacturer in EMEA & Latin America; €2bn revenues.
responsible for Business Control and Accounting departments (140 employees + 80 consultants in project team)
Accomplishments :
AB Volvo ERP implementation within 12 months (€4mn SAP project director);
administration departments reorganized in centralized shared services for all South of Europe activities;
Powertrain business spin off and disposal by lots;
Merger synergies follow up (IS/IT, Aftersales, R&D, support functions)
-
Renault / Mack Trucks
- Head of Business Control
1996 - 1999
Jul’1998 – Dec’1999, member of RENAULT corporate team in charge of finding international partnerships for trucks, leading to business disposal to AB VOLVO Group; responsible for RENAULT-VOLVO « pre-merger teams » monitoring, aiming to identify synergies before the final agreement completion, and to prepare concrete action plans to be activated from the 1st day of the merger;
Jan’1996 – Jun’1998, Head of RENAULT V.I. / MACK TRUCKS business control (€3,5bn revenues) : unification of US/Europe business model, convergence of Accounting and Reporting systems; change in target setting process and operations performance follow up.
-
Salustro Reydell
- M&A department Managing director
1988 - 1995
Nov’1990 – Dec’1995, M&A department Managing director : FNAC buyout by CGE, PUBLICIS - FBA! merger, SPIE BATIGNOLLES engineering division integrated in TECHNIP, FABA acquisition by CARNAUDMETALBOX, PALLAS-STERN merger,…;
Oct’1988 – Oct’1990, audit (Havas, Carnaudmetalbox, Valeo), and consulting in Reporting & consolidation systems implementation.