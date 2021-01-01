Menu

Stéphane VINCENDEAU

LES HERBIERS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • VM ENERGIE - Dirigeant

    2006 - maintenant Entreprise de service spécialisé dans le domaine de la maintenance industrielle et le câblage d'armoires électriques

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :