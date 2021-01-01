Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphane VINCENDEAU
Ajouter
Stéphane VINCENDEAU
LES HERBIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Entreprises
VM ENERGIE
- Dirigeant
2006 - maintenant
Entreprise de service spécialisé dans le domaine de la maintenance industrielle et le câblage d'armoires électriques
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexander PFAB
Anthony FORGET
Frederic LANGE
Gregory LAMOTTE
Jean-François GIRAUD
Jean-Michel MOUSSET
Morgane LE CORRE
Philippe LIBAUD
Vinet PATRICE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z