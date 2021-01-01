Stéphane WOJCIECHOWSKI

-
APEEE
- LT section representative
2012 - 2012
-
Self-employed
- Translator
2011 - maintenant
Translation into French of economic, financial, legal and technical texts written in English, German, Lithuanian or Russian.
-
European Commission
- Translator
Bruxelles
2007 - 2010
-
French ministry of foreign affairs
- Secretary
2003 - 2005
-
French consulate in Moscow
- Secretary general of the visa section
2001 - 2003
-
Comité d'Aide Médicale
- Head of mission in Ukraine and Moldova
2000 - 2001
-
European Commission
- Trainee at DG Enlargement (Lithuania team)
Bruxelles
2000 - 2000
-
French Embassy to Georgia
- Scientific attaché
1998 - 1999
-
French Embassy to Lithuania
- Trainee
1996 - 1997