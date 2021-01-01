Menu

Stéphane WOJCIECHOWSKI

BRUSSELS AREA, BELGIUM

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • APEEE - LT section representative

    2012 - 2012

  • Self-employed - Translator

    2011 - maintenant Translation into French of economic, financial, legal and technical texts written in English, German, Lithuanian or Russian.

  • European Commission - Translator

    Bruxelles 2007 - 2010

  • French ministry of foreign affairs - Secretary

    2003 - 2005

  • French consulate in Moscow - Secretary general of the visa section

    2001 - 2003

  • Comité d'Aide Médicale - Head of mission in Ukraine and Moldova

    2000 - 2001

  • European Commission - Trainee at DG Enlargement (Lithuania team)

    Bruxelles 2000 - 2000

  • French Embassy to Georgia - Scientific attaché

    1998 - 1999

  • French Embassy to Lithuania - Trainee

    1996 - 1997

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :