Dominique WOJCIECHOWSKI

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • ON semiconductor - Project/Program Manager, PMP

    TOULOUSE 2001 - maintenant Manages the development of Industrial ASSP products from initiation through delivery. Assists to drive development activities related to application engineering. Leads methodology within the group. Coordinates KPI reporting.

  • CS2 - Package Development Engineer

    1998 - 2001 Responsible of the Flip-Chip in package production line involving wafer level redistribution and bumping technology.

  • IMEC - Flip-chip Development Engineer

    Hamburg 1993 - 1998 European fellowship at University of Gent with the development of flip-chip technologies using conductive and non-conductive adhesives for various substrate technologies.

  • IEMN - Scientist

    1992 - 1993 Military service detached by the DGA - DRET as scientific for the development of resonant tunnelling effect diodes in an III-V integrated planar technology for RF application.

Formations

