Dominique WOJCIECHOWSKI

ON semiconductor
- Project/Program Manager, PMP
TOULOUSE
2001 - maintenant
Manages the development of Industrial ASSP products from initiation through delivery. Assists to drive development activities related to application engineering. Leads methodology within the group. Coordinates KPI reporting.
CS2
- Package Development Engineer
1998 - 2001
Responsible of the Flip-Chip in package production line involving wafer level redistribution and bumping technology.
IMEC
- Flip-chip Development Engineer
Hamburg
1993 - 1998
European fellowship at University of Gent with the development of flip-chip technologies using conductive and non-conductive adhesives for various substrate technologies.
IEMN
- Scientist
1992 - 1993
Military service detached by the DGA - DRET as scientific for the development of resonant tunnelling effect diodes in an III-V integrated planar technology for RF application.